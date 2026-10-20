'The Hanging Tree' from The Hunger Games played amid tear gas at France concert

A video shared by the Estelle Violoncelle Association on Instagram shows the musicians continuing to play as their eyes water from exposure to tear gas. The sound of grenades can also be heard in the background.

As France burns amid protests and unrest, a haunting song from Suzanne Collins’s dystopian novel series The Hunger Games has taken on a real-world resonance. The Estelle Violoncelle Association and the New World Orchestra performed ‘The Hanging Tree’ during what organisers described as an authorised concert, even as tear gas grenades were fired nearby.

Sharing the video, the association wrote, “Music against (tear gas) fire.”

The performance comes amid protests and unrest in France, where demonstrations have drawn attention to issues including the rising cost of living and public services. The stir had begun four weeks earlier, when students took to the streets to demand better conditions in their schools.

According to local media reports, nearly half a million people marched across France on Saturday to protest - which turned violent in some parts. Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said that more than 2,513 people have been arrested nationwide since this weekend, with 67 sentenced to prison and “dozens” of criminal cases opened, according to AFP.

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Police responses to demonstrations, including the use of tear gas to disperse crowds, have also come under scrutiny. According to The Guardian, interior minister Laurent Nuñez told the Senate that police had opened internal investigations into 36 allegations of violence by officers against demonstrators. The complaints include claims that four children were “mutilated” by explosive weapons, six people sustained “significant injuries”, and other incidents involved physical assaults, insults and alleged sexual assault.

The Hunger Games trilogy Suzanne Collins’s 'The Hunger Games' trilogy comprises 'The Hunger Games' (2008), 'Catching Fire' (2009) and 'Mockingjay' (2010). The books are set in Panem, a dystopian nation ruled by the wealthy and authoritarian Capitol, which exercises control over 12 districts - each involved in a different trade.

As punishment for a past rebellion, the Capitol organises the annual Hunger Games, forcing children from each district to fight to the death in a televised spectacle.

The story follows Katniss Everdeen, who volunteers to take her younger sister Prim’s place in the Games. Her defiance of the Capitol’s rules makes her an unwilling symbol of rebellion. As unrest spreads across Panem, Katniss becomes the face of a growing resistance movement against the authoritarian regime.

Also Read | France protests ‘felt like war,’ say citizens as Macron slams ‘unrestrained violence’, blames far-left groups for unrest