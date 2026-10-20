Christina Applegate opens up about emotional toll of multiple sclerosis misdiagnosis: ‘I’m back at square one’

Christina Applegate has disclosed that she received an incorrect diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. Christina Applegate says new technology helped doctors determine she does not have MS, despite her 2021 diagnosis. (AP )

Applegate, 54, received a diagnosis in 2021 of the incurable autoimmune disorder that impacts the brain and spinal cord. She has spoken out about the severe discomfort associated with this condition. On Tuesday, she appeared on her MeSsy podcast, resuming broadcasting following a seven-month absence necessitated by health concerns.

Christina Applegate says she was not happy about MS misdiagnosis Applegate pointed to cutting-edge tech that made the discovery possible, saying, “This may come as great news, but to me, I’m back at square one."

“It’s hard to say that [my doctor] came into my room and she said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS.’”

The actor further revealed that she was not happy about the news. “You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I’m better. I haven’t gotten better … If anything, I’ve gotten worse in some ways,” she stated. “So I’m back at square one, that I don’t know what’s going on with me.”

Later on, Applegate opened up about how tough the news hit her emotionally, sharing that she'd gone through a pretty serious depression while wrapping her head around everything. She also talked about feeling kinda lost when it came to where she fit in the MS community—a place where she'd spent so much time sharing her own journey and helping out others dealing with the same thing.

The actress mentioned feeling like she'd let everyone down after becoming such a visible advocate for people living with MS.

Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis diagnosis and hospitalisation Applegate received her initial multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 and has subsequently demonstrated considerable transparency regarding her medical circumstances through various public forums, including interviews, digital platforms, and her podcast program. In collaboration with Sigler, she established MeSsy as a platform to examine their respective journeys managing this condition, facilitating substantive dialogues concerning the physiological and psychological hardships inherent to their respective diagnoses.

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The duo communicated a temporary cessation of podcast operations on March 31, 2026. Applegate was subsequently reported to have undergone hospitalization in Los Angeles during the latter part of March, during which she received ongoing medical treatment spanning several months.

Her spokesperson refrained from disclosing particulars regarding her therapeutic interventions at that time, referencing her extensive background of intricate medical complications.

In April, Applegate expressed gratitude toward her supporters, saying that she was prioritizing her medical recovery. According to reports, she was discharged and returned to her residence in August after an extended period of hospitalization.