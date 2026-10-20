Woman claiming to be Amy Acton's mother urges Ohio voters to reject her: ‘She’s lied her entire life’

A video that surfaced on Tuesday features a woman claiming to be Amy Acton's mother, urging Ohio voters to reject the Democratic gubernatorial candidate. A woman claiming to be Amy Acton’s mother has accused the candidate of misrepresenting her background. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"My name is Donna Arthur, and I'm Amy Acton's mother," the speaker announces at the beginning of the brief audio clip.

Donna Arthur claims Amy Acton is ‘a liar’ Speaking about her work in child and family services, Arthur expresses her affection for her daughter while asserting that the Democratic nominee has misrepresented both her rival and her own background.

“My name is Donna Arthur and I’m Amy Acton’s mother. I worked at Children and Family Service Association, building one of the first two sexual abuse programs in America. I love my daughter, but when I saw her lying about her opponent—and it’s not easy for a mother to say this—but Amy has a serious problem.”

She went on to criticise her daughter for lying about her life, including the false claim that she grew up living in a tent.

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“She is a liar. She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She’s lied her entire life.”

"She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true," Arthur stated, adding: “Don't let her become your governor.”