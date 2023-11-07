King Charles removed Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s police protection as revenge after they left royal family: report

King Charles III stripped Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s personal security in the UK to keep the couple under control, it has been reported. Charles removed the couple’s taxpayer-funded police protection after they stepped down from royal duties back in 2020, Byline Times reported. King Charles III stripped Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s personal security in the UK to keep the couple under control, it has been reported (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File, photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“The Sussexes had either to be safely in the tent in Britain or cast away and castigated as comprehensively as possible in order to reduce the threat of them eclipsing the rest of the family,” a source told the UK outlet.

“The greater truth is that Harry and Meghan make better headlines than the King and Camilla or William and Kate,” the source added. “The idea of them still being in public service but abroad and out of the control of the institution and dominating the media narrative just couldn’t happen.”

The outlet said that the royal family “tried everything to make it fail, starting with the removal of security and then signing off on a 12-month assault by the U.K. press on Harry and Meghan and everyone in their orbit.”

‘I don’t see the scandal here’

Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox News Digital that she believes Harry and Meghan were anyway planning to leave the firm. “It is my belief that Harry and Meghan never intended to commit long-term to the royal family and the royals felt blindsided by their decision and distanced themselves to protect themselves from Harry and Meghan’s erratic behavior,” she said.

“At that point in time, the Queen could have and would have intervened if she felt like Harry and Meghan were being mistreated in any way,” she said of the denial of security funding.

Kinsey noted that there was a “Sandringham Summit,” which was the agreement on Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royal family. “If it’s true, that this was an incident that happened after the Sandringham Summit, then Harry and Meghan had already published a website without the royal family’s permission, they’d already outlined what their new roles were going to be without consulting the royal family, and according to reports by [journalist] Camilla Tominey, they had already started taking meetings with streaming platform Quibi about commercial ventures,” Kinsey said.

“According to [British journalist] Andrew Morton, by this time they had already started conversations with Oprah Winfrey about a sit-down. Harry and Meghan were working against the royal family and refusing their requests and advice,” she added. “I don’t see the scandal here. Who would continue to finance a pair that are actively working against you?”

According to The Byline source, “A view was quickly taken within the royal households that everything needed to be brought under control. The removal of the transition fund­ing, which [the former] Prince Charles knew was his son’s only lifeline to keeping safe, was considered a very effective way of trying to bring Harry and Meghan to heel in the UK. But it didn’t work.”

Prince Harry reportedly approached the court regarding the security this year. He said the family needed it and even offered to pay for it. However, a lawyer for the government claimed it was inappropriate to allow hiring “police officers as private bodyguards for the wealthy.”