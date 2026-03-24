Most detailed account of February 28 US-Israeli strikes on Iran: The call, intel, decision

A “decapitation strike” plan, a crucial meet 48-hour prior, and an operation meant to avenge efforts to assassinate Donald Trump were some of the key driving elements of the February 28 US-Israeli strikes on Iran that continues to disrupt not just the Gulf region but areas beyond also. A member of the Iranian community in Australia holds a placard in support of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally (AFP/File) Less than 48 hours before the US-Israeli strike on Iran were first reported, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had reportedly held a phone call with President Donald Trump to explain the rationale behind launching the kind of complex, distant war the American leader had once campaigned against. Track latest updates on US-Iran war here Both Trump and Netanyahu were aware from intelligence briefings earlier that week that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his senior aides were expected to gather at his compound in Tehran, leaving them exposed to a "decapitation strike" - an attack targeting a country's top leadership, frequently used by Israel but historically less so by the United States. However, updated intelligence indicated that the meeting had been moved up to Saturday morning from Saturday night, Reuters reported, citing three individuals briefed on the call. The call has not been previously reported. Inside the February 28 strikes Netanyahu, who had urged the operation for decades, argued that there might never be a better chance to eliminate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and avenge prior Iranian attempts to assassinate Trump, the sources mentioned in the Reuters report said. The assassination efforts included a murder-for-hire plot allegedly by Iran in 2024, when Trump was a candidate. The Justice Department has accused a Pakistani man of trying to recruit individuals in the United States for the plan, intended as retaliation for Washington's killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' top commander, Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.

By the time the call took place, Trump had already approved the concept of a US military operation against Iran but had not yet determined the timing or conditions under which the United States would participate, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of internal discussions. For weeks, the US military had been building up its presence in the region, leading many within the administration to believe it was only a matter of time before the president decided to proceed. One potential date just days earlier had been abandoned due to poor weather. Netanyahu's closing pitch to Trump Reuters said it was unable to determine how Netanyahu's argument influenced Trump as he weighed issuing strike orders, but the call served as the Israeli leader's closing pitch to the US President. The three sources briefed on the call said they believed it - along with intelligence suggesting a narrowing window to kill Iran's leader - acted as a key driver to Trump's final decision to order the military on February 27 to proceed with 'Operation Epic Fury' - the name given to the . Netanyahu argued that Trump could make history by helping eliminate an Iranian leadership long despised by the West and by many Iranians, the report mentioned, adding that he suggested that Iranians might even rise up, overthrowing a theocratic system that had ruled the country since 1979 and been a major source of global terrorism and instability ever since. The first bombs were dropped on February 28, Saturday, morning. That evening, Trump announced that Khamenei was dead.

In response to a request for comment, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly did not directly address the phone call between Trump and Netanyahu but told Reuters the military operation was intended to "destroy the Iranian regime's ballistic missile and production capacity, annihilate the Iranian regime's Navy, end their ability to arm proxies, and guarantee that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon." Neither Netanyahu's office nor Iran's UN representative responded to requests for comment. Israel dragged US into conflict with Iran? At a news conference on Thursday, Netanyahu dismissed as "fake news" claims that "Israel somehow dragged the US into a conflict with Iran. Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do? Come on." Trump has also publicly stated that the decision to strike was his alone. The report, based on officials and individuals close to both leaders who largely spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of internal deliberations, does not indicate that Netanyahu forced Trump into war. However, it shows that the Israeli leader was a convincing advocate and that his framing of the decision - including the opportunity to eliminate an Iranian leader who allegedly oversaw efforts to kill Trump - resonated with the president. US defence secretary Pete Hegseth in early March suggested that revenge was at least one motivation for the operation, telling reporters, "Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh." June attack Trump ran his 2024 campaign on his first administration's "America First" foreign policy and stated publicly that he wanted to avoid war with Iran, preferring diplomatic engagement with Tehran. But as negotiations over Iran's nuclear program failed to yield an agreement last spring, Trump began considering a strike, according to the three individuals familiar with White House deliberations. The first attack happened in June, when Israel struck Iran's nuclear facilities and missile sites, killing several Iranian leaders. US later joined the operation with strikes on three critical Iranian nuclear facilities - Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow - with bunker buster bombs, and when the joint campaign concluded after 12 days, Trump publicly celebrated its success, saying the US had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear facilities.

This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor shows the Natanz Nuclear Facility near Natanz, Isfahan province, in central Iran on March 7, 2026. (AFP)