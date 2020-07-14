Nepal bought 6 Chinese planes that Dhaka rejected. Now it grounds them: Report

world

Nearly eight years after signing the deal and six years after adding six Chinese aircraft to its fleet, Nepal recently decided to ground the 17-seater Y12e and the 56-seater MA60. The Chinese aircraft will not take to the Nepalese skies from July 16, said the order by the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC).

The move came three months after a Y12e aircraft couldn’t make a smooth landing at the Nepalgunj airport in March and the board said it can’t afford to fly the aircraft anymore.

In a report published by The Kathmandu Post, an NAC official said that the decision has been taken purely to trim ballooning losses which have now reached to the tune of Rs 2 billion, primarily due to insurance and costs of operating the aircraft.

According to the report, the Nepalese acquisition of two MA60s and four Y12es from China was part of a deal wherein Kathmandu was required to buy a number of aircraft in order to get some for free.

The first of two Chinese MA60 landed at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport in 2014 while the first batch of four Y12e arrived in November 2014. But the aircraft remained grounded for months. As part of the agreement, which the official described as a government-to-government deal, Nepal was gifted one MA60 and Y12e respectively worth Rs 2.94 billion by Beijing the same year.

The report brings to light the fact that during an inspection visit to China by Nepalese and Bangladeshi experts in 2011, Dhaka deemed the aircraft unfit while the Nepalese gave them a go ahead and went on to ink a deal in November 2012. The commercial agreement was signed between the country’s flag carrier Nepal Airlines and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The deal has often been described as one of the worst moves by the NAC. The report quotes Nepalese aviation officials stating that the Nepal Airlines had little idea about how to gather experienced manpower to fly these Chinese aircraft. Another official told the Post that all captains wanted to become Airbus pilots and carried little experience of flying these aircraft.

Another said the aircraft were not suited for the Nepali skies and were brought forcefully under the deal.

Then came another blow, the looming threat of toppling finances. The 56th annual audit report of the Office of the Auditor General released last year in April revealed that the Chinese planes had been causing heavy losses to Nepal ever since they were first purchased.

When met with a situation where it could not fly the aircraft anymore without incurring losses and could not even get eager pilots to fly them, the board’s decision to ground the Chinese planes has been termed as a welcome move by many while others have described it a covering up of a grave mistake.