North Korea rolls back lockdown in 'stabilised areas,' says virus flareup ‘controlled’
North Korea removed virus lockdown measures that had been in place for more than two weeks in its capital, news reports indicated, after saying policies by leader Kim Jong Un have controlled the country’s first Covid outbreak.
Kim’s regime has partially lifted the lockdown in Pyongyang and eased curbs in “stabilized areas,” Yonhap News Agency of South Korea on Monday reported diplomatic sources as saying. Residents in Pyongyang were allowed to leave their homes for the first time since May 12 and business were slowly opening, NK News on Sunday reported sources in the isolated state as saying.
North Korea has not allowed in outside workers to help with the pandemic or verify any of its numbers for the public health crisis that could have overwhelmed its antiquated medical system -- and posed a threat to Kim’s regime. It and Eritrea are the only two countries that have not administered vaccines, putting their people at increased risk.
Kim rolled back lockdown measures hours after leading a Politburo meeting Sunday, NK News said. The state’s official media said the same day “the pandemic situation is being controlled and improved across the country,” with another report saying daily cases have fallen by about 75% from a peak of 392,920 two weeks ago.
Residents still required to undergo “temperature checks, use hand sanitizer and follow the instructions of pandemic response workers,” NK News added.
North Korea has not called the hundreds of thousands of fever cases “Covid,” likely because it doesn’t have enough testing kits to confirm that the cases were caused by the coronavirus.
Kim mobilized troops to try contain the spread of what the state calls a “malicious” epidemic and his propaganda apparatus kicked into high gear in a campaign to stop the spread. State media has tried to portray as Kim pushing ahead with pandemic control efforts and pinned the blame for shortcomings on cadres who have not followed his guidance.
North Korea previously said it had escaped the pandemic -- a claim doubted by officials in the US, Japan and elsewhere. Kim was probably forced to admit there was a problem when a spread of infections in Pyongyang this month became too big to hide, analysts said.
Kim, meanwhile, has been putting on a display of the country’s military might. His state fired off three ballistic missiles on May 12, a few hours after saying it had Covid in its borders the first time. It fired another barrage of three missiles on May 25, just hours after US President Joe Biden wrapped up a visit to the region, testing his efforts to strengthen defense ties with South Korea and Japan.
The easing of the lockdown comes after China reported new Covid-19 cases in cities bordering North Korea. The US and South Korea has offered to provide Covid vaccines to North Korea, but Pyongyang is yet to respond to the offer, according to Washington and Seoul.
-
Nepal plane mishap: Crash site located, rescue ops resume; 4 Indians were aboard
A day after a Nepal plane - with 22, including 4 on board - had gone missing, the crash site has been “physically located”, the Nepal Army was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
-
Hundreds of flights cancelled on busy Memorial Day weekend in US
Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by Sunday evening, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday's cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities.
-
Multiple explosions heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv after Zelensky's visit
Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday hours after a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was making his first trip outside of the Kyiv region since the start of Russia's invasion, a Reuters journalist said. A large plume of dark smoke could be seen rising northeast of the city centre. Kharkiv has been subjected to Russian shelling in recent days after several weeks of relative quiet.
-
Search and rescue op for missing Nepal plane called off for day due to snowfall
The small plane of a local airline with 22 people on board, including four Indians, that went missing earlier in the day was found at Kowang in Mustang. The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal's Tara Air took off at 10.15am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson.
-
Missing Nepal's Tara Air plane found: Names of passengers and crew onboard
Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi and Vaibhawi Tripathi - four members of a family from Mumbai - are among 22 people onboard a small plane the Twin Otter 9N-AET belonging to Nepal's Tara Air that went missing on Sunday in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, reports suggest. Crew members: Captain Prabhakar Ghimire, co-pilot Utsav Pokharel and air hostess Kismi Thapa.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics