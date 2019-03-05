Pak minister loses post over anti-Hindu comments

A Pakistani minister was on Tuesday removed from his ministerial post over his alleged anti-Hindu remarks, the country’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on its official Twitter account.

Provincial Punjab information and culture minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan triggered a row when he allegedly used derogatory statements against Hindus, who are in a minority in the country, while addressing an event in Lahore on February 24.

The alleged statement came against the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist attack in Kashmir.

“PTI Punjab government has removed Fayyaz Chohan from the post of Punjab Information Minister following derogatory remarks about the Hindu community,” official twitter account of PTI tweeted.

According to local media, the minister later apologised for his comments and said: “I was addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian armed forces and their media, not the Hindu community in Pakistan. I apologise if my remarks hurt the Hindu community in Pakistan. My remarks were in no way directed at Pakistan’s Hindu community.”

