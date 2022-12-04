Home / World News / Pakistan security forces kill terrorist commander in Waziristan: Report

Pakistan: Noor was wanted by the Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for his involvement in several terror activities.

Pakistan: He was killed during an encounter with the security forces in North Waziristan’s general area Shewa.(Representational)
Pakistan’s security forces have killed a terrorist commander, wanted for his involvement in high profile terror activities, during an exchange of fire in the country’s troubled northwest, the army has said.

Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai was killed during an encounter with the security forces in North Waziristan’s general area Shewa on December 2, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of the army - said on Saturday.

Noor was wanted by the Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for his involvement in several terror activities against the security forces and also several kidnapping and ransom cases.

“During intense exchange of fire, Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, a notorious terrorist commander was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” it added.

Last month, a Pakistan Army soldier was killed in a gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

