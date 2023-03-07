Home / World News / Pentagon chief makes unannounced trip to Iraq as 20th invasion anniversary nears

Pentagon chief makes unannounced trip to Iraq as 20th invasion anniversary nears

world news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:23 PM IST

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced trip to Iraq on Tuesday, in a visit that an official said was aimed at showing that Washington was committed to keeping its military presence there nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in Iraq
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in Iraq
Reuters |

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced trip to Iraq on Tuesday, in a visit that an official said was aimed at showing that Washington was committed to keeping its military presence there nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.

Also read: Russian foreign minister Lavrov in Iraq for energy talks amid Ukraine war

"What (Iraqi's) will hear from him is commitment to retaining our force presence, but it's not just about the military instrument. The United States is broadly interested in a strategic partnership with the government of Iraq," the senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.

Austin was the last commanding general of U.S. forces in Iraq after the 2003 invasion.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pentagon united states iraq + 1 more
pentagon united states iraq
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out