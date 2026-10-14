Pope Leo's cancer diagnosis: What you need to know about lung adenocarcinoma, early symptoms and treatments

Adenocarcinoma is the most common form of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is a type of cancer that develops in glandular cells that produce substances such as mucus. In the lungs, it usually develops in cells lining the small airways and air sacs. Adenocarcinoma accounts for around 80%-85% of lung cancer cases. According to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, adenocarcinoma makes up approximately 40% of all lung cancer cases.

Here’s what to know about the disease, including what it is, its symptoms, warning signs, causes and when to seek medical attention.

Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, more commonly known as Lung Cancer . The 71-year-old underwent surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung on Tuesday, the Vatican said

How is lung adenocarcinoma treated when it is confined to one lung lobe?

How is lung adenocarcinoma treated when it is confined to one lung lobe?

It is typically found in the outer parts of the lungs and tends to grow more slowly than some other forms of lung cancer, increasing the chances of detection before it has spread.

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Who is most likely to contract it? Smokers are the most at risk of contracting adenocarcinoma. However, it is also the most common type of lung cancer among people who have never smoked. Pope Leo is not known to have been a smoker.

Symptoms to look out for: Lung cancer may not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages and is sometimes detected during scans for unrelated conditions. As the disease advances, warning signs may include a persistent cough, breathlessness, wheezing, coughing up blood, chest, shoulder or back pain, unexplained weight loss and ongoing fatigue.

The Vatican disclosed that the tumour was found during a routine health check. The Pope said on Sunday that the growth was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.

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How is it treated? For patients whose cancer is confined to the lung, surgery offers the best chance of a cure.

A lobectomy, the procedure performed on Pope Leo on Tuesday, involves removing an entire lobe of the lung. It is generally the preferred surgical option when a tumour is confined to one lobe, as it helps remove the cancerous tissue while preserving the remaining healthy lung tissue and function.

Other treatment options may include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy depending on the stage of the cancer. The Vatican has yet to disclose whether the Pope will require any additional treatment following the surgery.

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Prognosis: Doctors say prognosis depends heavily on the stage of the cancer and whether it has spread beyond the lung.

The Vatican has not revealed the tumour’s size or whether the cancer had spread to the lymph nodes, leaving insufficient information to determine Leo’s individual prognosis.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for non-small cell lung cancer is 67% when the disease remains confined to the lung. The rate falls to about 40% when the disease has spread to nearby tissues or lymph nodes and to about 12% when it has spread to distant organs.

However, people diagnosed today may have better prospects than the figures indicate, thanks to advances in treatment. Experts note that outcomes differ significantly depending on the tumour’s size, whether lymph nodes are affected, the patient’s age and their overall health.

(With input from Reuters)