Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to discuss ‘change in relationship’ in coming TV interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "hinted at change in relationship" in their coming interview on CBS Sunday Morning where the Sussexes will discuss their new initiative aimed at helping parents protect their children from online threats.

Since, a clip of the couple talking about concerns about digital well-being, particularly for their own children, Archie and Lilibet have been circulating, promoting their upcoming TV appearance.

Body language expert Judi James pointed out how Meghan and Prince Harry both exhibit different hand and body gestures and speech patterns.

“Their synchronicity and their togetherness signals as a power couple suggest some growing maturity as they sit further apart than normal to perhaps promote themselves as individuals united by the cause as well as by their marriage. By the way, their pace and tone of both speech and movement is so contrasting rather than blending them into one professional unit as they used to do years ago,” she told the Mirror US.

Meghan Markle takes the lead in interview with a ‘coy smile’

James observed that Meghan seems to be taking the lead in this segment, using a mix of celebrity charm and genuine concern to connect with the interviewer. She pointed out, “Meghan's signals during this clip suggest she's taking the lead here, using a blend of celebrity charm and concern to create a relationship with their interviewer, making careful segues between their home life and their campaign.

She has her arm out as though possibly breaching the gap between herself and Harry by placing her hand on his thigh although the picture cuts before we can see where the hand actually lands.”

“Her engagement with the interviewer is as powerful as Harry's disengagement signals at the start of this clip while the two women speak. We see him in the clip gazing off into the distance with a serious facial expression while his wife tells a much more sociable and emotional story.”

Judi also noted a distinct change in Meghan's demeanour when she spoke about their children. “Meghan is seen changing her body language and vocal state to speak about her children, performing a massively coy smile with a puckered top lip and rounded cheeks and partially hiding her face with her hand as though proud but also cutely coy about referring to them,” she noted.

Judi believes the Sussexes are “amazing” and points out the “moment” where Meghan shakes her head and her vocal tone dips to an intimate “throat creak.” “But then she makes the link with her campaign message and her eyes bounce back to the interviewer, her brows raise and she gesticulates with her left hand to make her point with passion while Harry still gazes off into the distance, as yet un-activated,” she said.