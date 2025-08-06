Prince Harry has broken his silence after the Charity Commission for England and Wales said on Tuesday, August 5, that it found no evidence of “widespread or systemic bullying, harassment, misogyny or misogynoir” at the Sentebale charity founded the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The commission announced that it found no “overreach” by Harry or the African charity’s current chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. However, it slammed both parties for letting the dispute “play out publicly.” Prince Harry breaks silence after Sentebale probe finds no evidence of ‘harassment, misogyny’ allegations (REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The Commission said there was poor internal governance at Sentebale, and also claimed that Harry and Chandauka’s “failure to resolve disputes internally severely impacted the charity’s reputation and risked undermining public trust in charities more generally,” the New York Post reported.

Prince Harry breaks his silence

A spokesperson for Harry has said that it is no surprise that the Commission did not find any evidence of wrongdoing.

“Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale’s Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,” Harry’s rep said, per People. “They also found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment or misogyny and misogynoir at the charity, as falsely claimed by the current Chair.”

“Despite all that, their report falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current Chair’s actions will not be borne by her — but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support,” the rep added.

Meanwhile, an insider close to Harry told the outlet that the Duke and Seeiso are unable to envision a return to Sentebale if Chandauka remains the charity’s chair. Both of them resigned as patrons of Sentebale in March following Chandauka’s shocking claims.

“Both Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso are devastated by what has effectively been a hostile takeover by Sophie Chandauka,” the source said.

“This was Prince Seeiso and Prince Harry’s life work,” the insider added. “They established it 19 years ago and in that time put in blood, sweat and tears and their own money into building this charity up to what it was: a multi-million pound charity that delivered nothing but good for the beneficiary community that is supported in Lesotho and Botswana.”

Sophie Chandauka speaks out

Chandauka, meanwhile, thanked the Commission and said its findings only “confirmed” her allegations. “I appreciate the Charity Commission for its conclusions, which confirm the governance concerns I raised privately in February 2025,” Chandauka said in a statement. “The experience was intense, and it became a test of our strategic clarity and operational resilience.”

“I thank every dedicated colleague and the courageous new Board members who have stayed focused on the mission in the face of unprecedented media glare,” she added. “The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned on 24 March 2025 has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviors displayed in private.”

“We are emerging not just grateful to have survived, but stronger: more focused, better governed, boldly ambitious and with our dignity intact,” Chandauka further said.

The Sentable scandal

The scandal started in March when Harry and Seeiso announced they were stepping down from their roles due to infighting within the organization. The two co-founded the charity in 2006 to help AIDS patients in Africa. Other board of trustee members of the organization resigned soon after. On being asked to step down, Chandauka sued to remain in her role as chair.

Chandauka, however, claimed that the conflict started after Harry’s team wanted her to defend Meghan Markle from negative media coverage in connection to an awkward photo op at a Sentebale event in April 2024. “I said no, we’re not setting a precedent by which we become an extension of the Sussex PR machine,” Chandauka told the Financial Times in a previous interview.

The Charity Commission later revealed that it was launching an investigation “to examine concerns raised” by Chandauka about Sentebale.

However, a source later told People that despite the controversy, Harry is still “absolutely dedicated to supporting the children of Lesotho and Botswana.” “How that happens, he will keep his options open,” the source said. “Whether that means raising money for pre-existing charities that are doing good work in those countries or establishing something independent and new.”

“I’m positive that Prince Harry would want to work with Prince Seeiso again and deliver for Lesotho,” the insider added.