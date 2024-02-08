Prince Harry's 45-minute conversation with King Charles shows a ray of ‘optimism’

Prince Harry, had a 45-minute conversation with his father, King Charles, who is battling cancer. GB News' reported that the meeting was a sign of hope for their strained relationship. A Royal reconciliation? Prince Harry meets his father after cancer diagnosis(AP)

Prince Harry came back to the UK on Tuesday, after hearing the news of his father’s illness. He had not seen him since the Coronation ceremony last year, nor his brother, Prince William, during his previous visits for his legal disputes.

He called his father before the Palace announced his condition on Monday. He then took a night flight from LA and headed directly to Clarence House, where his father lives.

The Palace did not reveal what they talked about in their private meeting. However, it is believed that the King did not share the details with anyone else. The meeting was seen as a positive step towards healing their rift, which has been going on for years.

King is ‘very positive’

A source close to the Palace told The Express, “I’d have thought that was cause for optimism.”

After the meeting, the King and his wife, Queen Camilla, drove to Buckingham Palace. They looked cheerful and relaxed.

A royal insider said. “If you didn’t know there was something wrong with him, you wouldn’t know there was something wrong with him.”

Another one added, “You’ve seen him smiling and waving this afternoon. He is very positive.”

‘The King is grateful to his medical team’

The Palace issued a statement on Monday, saying, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement read further.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”