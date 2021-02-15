Rain triggers landslide in Indonesia; 10 dead, 9 missing
Torrential rains triggered a landslide on Indonesia's main island of Java that killed at least 10 people, with rescuers digging desperately with their bare hands and farm tools on Monday to locate nine missing people, including four children, officials said.
Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers took part in the search in the village of Selopuro in East Java's Nganjuk district, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said.
The mud that rolled down from surrounding hills late Sunday struck at least eight houses, injuring 14 people and leaving 21 people buried under tons of mud. Two were rescued on Sunday.
Rescuers on Monday found bodies buried under as much as 6 meters (10 feet) of mud and were searching for the nine people still missing, Nganjuk district chief Novi Rahman Hidayat said. Heavy equipment arrived later to help in the search.
Overnight rains caused rivers to burst their banks in other districts of the province on Monday, sending nearly 1 meter (about 3 feet) of muddy water into some residential areas and forcing hundreds of people to flee from their submerged homes, Jati said.
Severe flooding has been reported in many provinces in the vast archipelago nation over the past few days.
Two landslides hit a village in Indonesia's West Java province last month, killing 40 people.
Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods each year in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WTO formally appoints Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala as its first female leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban must do more to meet its peace deal commitments, says NATO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine sharply reduces symptomatic cases, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a rare verdict, Saudi woman sentenced to death for murdering Bangladeshi maid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain triggers landslide in Indonesia; 10 dead, 9 missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google fined $1 million for misleading French hotel rankings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Presidents' Day 2021: Here’s all you need to know about US federal holiday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: South Africa reopens its land borders as virus cases decline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan quake knocks out 20% of country's refining capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese couples rush to file for divorce as new stringent law kicks in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia defends plan to deport Myanmar nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highest level of energy emergency declared in Texas to cope with deep freeze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to new island
- The roughly 2,000 Rohingya who had been living in the sprawling refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar were sent to Bhasan Char. The government has said the arrangement is good for the refugees and the island is designed to offer better living conditions. While human rights groups have criticized the moves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia registers 35 ceasefire violations in Syria in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox