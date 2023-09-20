News / World News / Russia hits Ukrainian Kremenchuk oil refinery in drone attack: Governor

Russia hits Ukrainian Kremenchuk oil refinery in drone attack: Governor

Reuters |
Sep 20, 2023 10:27 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Refinery operations have been temporarily stopped, the governor said.

Russia hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack causing a fire, governor Dmytro Lunin said on Wednesday.

Russia-Ukraine War: Burning trucks following Russian drone attacks in Odesa region.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Burning trucks following Russian drone attacks in Odesa region.(AFP)

Refinery operations have been temporarily stopped, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there was no information about casualties.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out