Russia hits Ukrainian Kremenchuk oil refinery in drone attack: Governor
Reuters |
Sep 20, 2023 10:27 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Refinery operations have been temporarily stopped, the governor said.
Russia hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack causing a fire, governor Dmytro Lunin said on Wednesday.
Refinery operations have been temporarily stopped, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there was no information about casualties.
