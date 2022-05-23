Severed head of missing Nigerian lawmaker found in park: Police
Police in Nigeria have discovered the severed head of a state legislator who went missing last week in the southeastern state of Anambra, where the government accuses separatists of carrying out a spate of killings and kidnappings, police said on Sunday.
The southeast, homeland of the Igbo ethnic group, is agitating to secede from the rest of Nigeria and the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has been leading those calls.
Okechukwu Okoye, a legislator in the Anambra state assembly and his aide went missing on May 15. His head was found on Saturday night in a park in the Nnewi south local government area, Anambra state police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said.
"The lawmaker was killed. His head was found along Nnobi road. There is no suspect in custody yet," Ikenga said.
The Anambra state governor has put up a 10 million naira ($24,000) reward for information on the killers.
Early this month, gunmen killed and beheaded two soldiers in neighbouring Imo state. The government accused IPOB, which denied the charge.
The violence in the southeast is another layer of insecurity in Nigeria, where kidnappings for ransom are common in the northwest and an Islamist insurgency has been going on for more than a decade in the northeast of the country.
Amnesty International said last August that Nigerian security forces had killed at least 115 people in the southeast in the first eight months of 2021 and arbitrarily arrested or tortured scores of others. The government did not comment.
Canadian Pacific freight train derails in Alberta, no injuries reported
A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday morning, the company said. There were no injuries reported and there are no public safety concerns, CP Rail said. The cause of the derailment in the western Canadian province is under investigation, the company said. "CP personnel have responded to the scene and recovery operations are under way," the company said in a statement.
Ukraine parliament bans Russian war symbols
Ukraine's parliament on Sunday banned the symbols "Z" and "V", used by Russia's military to promote its war in Ukraine but agreed to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. An opposition member, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, announced the decision on the Telegram messaging app, saying 313 deputies had voted in favour in the 423-member Verkhovna Rada assembly.
US president Joe Biden arrives in Japan to reaffirm bilateral ties
President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater U.S. economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region. On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Biden is to meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the Quad, another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.
SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: Report
Aerospace firm SpaceX is looking to raise $1.7 billion in fresh funding, a massive initiative as its controversial founder Elon Musk continues to make news, television channel CNBC reported Sunday. Citing a company-wide email the network said it obtained, CNBC reported the space travel pioneer would be paying $70 a share -- 25 percent above the $56 a share the stock traded for in February after a stock split.
Paris street art legend Miss Tic dies aged 66
Miss Tic, whose provocative work began cropping up in the Montmartre neighbourhood of Paris in the mid-80s and made Radhia Novat's a pioneer of French street art, died on Sunday aged 66, her family told AFP. Radhia Novat grew up in the narrow streets in the shadow of Sacre-Coeur basilica, the daughter of a Tunisian father and a mother from Normandy in western France, where she began stencilling sly and emancipatory slogans.
