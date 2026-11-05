The Billions of Dollars in Orders Complicating an End to U.S. Aid to Israel

Israel has ordered billions of dollars worth of American military hardware beyond what the U.S. has committed to paying for, illustrating how hard it would be to phase out Washington’s funding for the country. An Israeli army Humvee vehicle patrols along the northern border with Lebanon. The U.S. has already pledged nearly $7 billion in annual U.S. military aid over the next two years. Beyond 2028, Israel would need approximately $10 billion to pay for outstanding orders as of April 1, according to a State Department document sent to Congress and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. It’s unclear how much that amount might have changed since then. The disclosure comes as President Trump said Tuesday that he planned to end aid to Israel. American support for the country has been one of the issues at the center of an election that led to major Republican losses in Congress. Vice President JD Vance, in a post on X, cited the war in Iran and the U.S. relationship with Israel as among the top reasons voters went against Republicans.

Deep Dive Why would ending U.S. military aid to Israel be difficult? Who would pay for Israel’s outstanding U.S. weapons orders if aid ends? Could U.S.-Israel military co-production replace direct aid?

U.S. and Israeli officials have been discussing for months a potential phasing out of American military aid. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the country should eventually wean itself off U.S. aid, proposing to eliminate direct aid over the coming decade. Still, Trump’s comments on Tuesday caught Israeli officials, including some in the security establishment, off guard, the Journal has reported. Israel is one of the largest recipients of American military aid in the world, receiving about $3.3 billion in funding each year that can be used to buy U.S.-made military hardware, including bombs, vehicles, jet fighters and other equipment. The funding is structured in a way that allows Israel to use pledged future funding to buy equipment before receiving the money, a system that gives American and Israeli officials more flexibility when it comes to shipping weapons to the country. In recent decades, the U.S. has pledged aid to Israel in a series of 10-year agreements, the most recent of which was a 10-year memorandum of understanding agreed to by the Obama administration. That deal, which runs through 2028, pledged $3.3 billion each year in U.S. military aid, known as Foreign Military Financing. In 2024, Congress also approved about $26 billion in additional support to Israel during the height of Israel’s war in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack. Even after those funds run out, Israel would still need another $10 billion to pay for its existing orders, according to a letter from the State Department to the office of Rep. Joaquin Castro (D., Texas), who inquired about the funds earlier this year. The requirements “could be covered either by FMF, national funds, or both,” says the letter, meaning that either the U.S. or Israel could end up paying for the orders. “Even if the MOU ran its full course to 2028, there’s still $10 billion above and beyond that, and there’s an issue of who’s going to pay for that,” Castro said in an interview. The State Department didn’t respond to a request for comment. The U.S. has provided Israel with a total of about $174 billion in military assistance and funding from its founding in 1948 through May 2025, according to the Congressional Research Service, not adjusted for inflation. American lawmakers have drafted legislation that would shift funding from foreign financing to defense investments and joint production of military technologies. The co-production proposal would write U.S.-Israel military cooperation into U.S. law as part of the new annual U.S. defense-policy package, called the National Defense Authorization Act, expected to be completed by the end of the year.

An F-35 jet fighter, made by Lockheed Martin, in southern Israel.