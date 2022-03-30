UN rights chief warns of 'war crimes' in Ukraine conflict
Russia's widespread and indiscriminate attacks in populated areas of Ukraine are of "immense concern", the UN rights chief said Wednesday, warning that they could amount to "war crimes".
"Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes," Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
"The massive destruction of civilian objects and the high number of civilian casualties strongly indicate that the fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution have not been sufficiently adhered to."
