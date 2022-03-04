UN rights panel votes for high-level probe into alleged violations by Russians in Ukraine

In a big blow to Moscow, the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday voted for a high-level investigation into violations committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began last week. However, 13 countries, including India and China, abstained from the voting.

The vote paves the way for the formation of an independent international inquiry commission -- the highest-level probe that can be ordered by the council -- “to investigate all alleged violations and abuses... in the context of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine", reported news agency AFP.

Of the 47-seat council, at least 32 members voted to establish the highest-level probe possible into alleged rights violations, reported AFP. Russia and Eritrea voted against the motion.

"I thank all those who voted for the right cause," AFP quoted the Ukrainian ambassador as saying.

The Friday's vote also calls for the appointment of three investigators to "establish the facts, circumstances, and root causes of any such violations and abuses," and to gather evidence "with a view to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable."

The recent setback for Russia follows the UN General Assembly's own rebuke issued on Wednesday – with a 141-5 vote – to deplore Moscow's invasion and demand an immediate withdrawal.

The council in Geneva also condemned "in the strongest possible terms the human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law resulting from the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine".

The text, presented by Kyiv, called for the "swift and verifiable withdrawal of Russian Federation troops and Russian-backed armed groups from the entire territory of Ukraine".

