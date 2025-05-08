US issues urgent advisory for citizens and consulate staff in Lahore: 'Leave or shelter in place'

The United States has issued an advisory instructing all consulate personnel and citizens in Lahore, Pakistan, to either evacuate if possible or shelter in place. The warning follows reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace violations in and around the city on Thursday. Security personnel cordon off a street near a site after an alleged drone was shot down in Lahore on May 8, 2025.(AFP)

Read the full advisory issued by the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan -

"Restriction of U.S. Personnel Movements in Lahore

Due to reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore, the U.S. Consulate General in Lahore has directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place.

The Consulate has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore’s main airport.

U.S. citizens who find themselves in an area of active conflict should leave if they can do so safely. If it is not safe to leave, they should shelter-in-place.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan will send updates as needed through our messaging system."

Operation Sindoor

Early Wednesday, India carried out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. The strikes were in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

On Thursday, the Indian Ministry of Defence said Pakistan had attempted to target several military installations across northern and western India during the night of May 7–8 using drones and missiles. In response, the Indian Armed Forces struck multiple air defence radars and systems inside Pakistan.

"Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," the statement said.

“Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.