All three Mamdani-backed candidates secure midterm wins in New York House races

Two of the winning candidates, Valdez and Avila Chevalier, are members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). They are both consistently blue. Election Day triumphs for the two were almost guaranteed after they won their primary elections. Mamdani's support for all three candidates was crucial to their main successes, according to political analyst and law professor J.C. Polanco, CBS News reported.

Mamdani had endorsed the candidates during the Democratic primaries.

All three congressional candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their House races in New York’s reliably Democratic districts, according to projections by ABC News . Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Brad Lander secured victories in their respective races on Election Day.

Why are the wins by Mamdani-backed candidates significant for New York progressives?

Why are the wins by Mamdani-backed candidates significant for New York progressives?

How did Zohran Mamdani’s endorsement help the New York congressional candidates?

How did Zohran Mamdani’s endorsement help the New York congressional candidates?

Which New York House candidates endorsed by Zohran Mamdani won their 2026 midterm races?

Which New York House candidates endorsed by Zohran Mamdani won their 2026 midterm races?

Also read: Check live updates of the 2026 US midterms here.

Two Mamdani-backed DSA candidates win key New York seats Claire Valdez Claire Valdez won New York’s 7th Congressional District, defeating Republican Melvin Rivera and Priscilla Ghaznavi, ABC News projected. The district covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens and has historically favored Democrats.

Valdez entered the race after Democratic Rep. Nydia Velázquez announced her retirement. She defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and other Democratic contenders in the primary before securing the seat in the general election.

Darializa Avila Chevalier Darializa Avila Chevalier also won in New York’s 13th Congressional District, defeating Republican Jomo M. Williams, according to CBS News projections. The district includes parts of Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

Avila Chevalier’s victory followed a major primary upset against Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat. She had no previous experience holding elected office but gained attention through progressive organizing like being involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University.

However, even after being backed by the mayor, following Oscar Belgal's shooting by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, Avila Chevalier has urged Mamdani to replace New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Polanco said Mamdani’s support played an important role in helping both DSA candidates win their primaries.

“He is developing an entire congressional delegation that answers to him,” Polanco said before the election.

Also read: Trump says Iran war played a role in US midterms losses

Brad Lander victory also adds to Mamdani’s political influence Mamdani also backed former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander of the Democratic Party in his campaign for New York’s 10th Congressional District. Lander defeated Republican Jennifer Moore, according to ABC News projections.

Lander challenged Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman in the primary after Mamdani endorsed him over the incumbent. His victory gave Mamdani another ally in Congress as progressive lawmakers seek greater influence within the Democratic Party.

The victories of Valdez, Avila Chevalier and Lander mark a significant moment for New York’s progressive movement.