All three Mamdani-backed candidates secure midterm wins in New York House races
Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier and Brad Lander, candidates endorsed by Mamdani, secured victories in New York House races in the midterm elections.
All three congressional candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their House races in New York’s reliably Democratic districts, according to projections by ABC News. Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Brad Lander secured victories in their respective races on Election Day.
Mamdani had endorsed the candidates during the Democratic primaries.
Two of the winning candidates, Valdez and Avila Chevalier, are members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). They are both consistently blue. Election Day triumphs for the two were almost guaranteed after they won their primary elections. Mamdani's support for all three candidates was crucial to their main successes, according to political analyst and law professor J.C. Polanco, CBS News reported.
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Also read: Check live updates of the 2026 US midterms here.
Two Mamdani-backed DSA candidates win key New York seats
Claire Valdez
Claire Valdez won New York’s 7th Congressional District, defeating Republican Melvin Rivera and Priscilla Ghaznavi, ABC News projected. The district covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens and has historically favored Democrats.
Valdez entered the race after Democratic Rep. Nydia Velázquez announced her retirement. She defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and other Democratic contenders in the primary before securing the seat in the general election.
Darializa Avila Chevalier
Darializa Avila Chevalier also won in New York’s 13th Congressional District, defeating Republican Jomo M. Williams, according to CBS News projections. The district includes parts of Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.
Avila Chevalier’s victory followed a major primary upset against Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat. She had no previous experience holding elected office but gained attention through progressive organizing like being involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University.
However, even after being backed by the mayor, following Oscar Belgal's shooting by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, Avila Chevalier has urged Mamdani to replace New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
Polanco said Mamdani’s support played an important role in helping both DSA candidates win their primaries.
“He is developing an entire congressional delegation that answers to him,” Polanco said before the election.
Also read: Trump says Iran war played a role in US midterms losses
Brad Lander victory also adds to Mamdani’s political influence
Mamdani also backed former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander of the Democratic Party in his campaign for New York’s 10th Congressional District. Lander defeated Republican Jennifer Moore, according to ABC News projections.
Lander challenged Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman in the primary after Mamdani endorsed him over the incumbent. His victory gave Mamdani another ally in Congress as progressive lawmakers seek greater influence within the Democratic Party.
The victories of Valdez, Avila Chevalier and Lander mark a significant moment for New York’s progressive movement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More