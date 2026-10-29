Arizona introduced bullfrogs for food and sport in 1926; invasive frogs now prey on young northern Mexican garter snakes

A frog introduced for hunting and food has become a threat to one of Arizona’s native snakes. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service species assessment traces bullfrogs’ arrival in Arizona to 1926, following a systematic introduction effort by the State Game Department to provide opportunities for sport hunting and a source of food. The assessment identifies nonnative species, particularly bullfrogs, crayfish, and sport fish, as major threats to the northern Mexican garter snake, which the document estimates occupies only about 10% of its historical habitat. Introduced to Arizona in 1926 for hunting and food, bullfrogs now threaten the northern Mexican garter snake by preying on juveniles and reducing native prey. Conservation teams are removing bullfrogs and restoring native frogs, but continued monitoring and funding are needed to prevent their return. (Wikimedia Commons)

The northern Mexican garter snake can be easy to overlook. It is olive to olive-brown in color, has three stripes across its body, and can grow up to 44 inches long. It preys on frogs and fish found near the vegetated margins of ponds and streams. Bullfrogs put pressure on the snake in two ways: Larger frogs prey on young snakes, while competition and predation reduce the availability of native prey, including leopard frogs and fish. Drought and water shortages add to the pressure, but the assessment identifies invasive species as a leading concern.

Why so few young snakes survive Field observations provide evidence of the threats facing the snakes. In areas where bullfrogs coexist with northern Mexican garter snakes, researchers have reported numerous adults but few babies and juveniles. At San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, 78% of the snakes observed had injured or clubbed tails associated with frequent attacks. In Scotia Canyon in the Huachuca Mountains, the proportion was even higher, at 89%. A snake's tail cannot regenerate, and injuries can impair its movement.

Slow reproduction may make recovery harder. The Fish and Wildlife Service assessment reports that female northern Mexican garter snakes give birth to between seven and 38 young, averaging 13.6. About half of sexually mature females in a population may reproduce in a given season. Bullfrogs can also disperse over land and recolonize nearby water bodies, making continued monitoring important. Alex Koeberle describes this challenge in a Fish and Wildlife Service case study published through the Conservation and Adaptation Resources Toolbox.

In Scotia Canyon, conservation teams have worked to control invasive bullfrogs and restore populations of Chiricahua leopard frogs, a native prey species. Before these efforts, informal surveys over eight years had recorded just one adult northern Mexican garter snake. In fall 2009, hundreds of leopard frog tadpoles and young frogs were introduced to the site. The intervention was intended to restore a native food source for the snakes. Its longer-term benefit would depend on the survival of the introduced frogs, the snakes' ability to use the additional prey, and whether bullfrogs returned to the area.