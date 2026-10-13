Bitcoin ETF outflows: BlackRock’s IBIT sees $65.4 million withdrawals as other funds stay flat

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded $65.4 million in net outflows on October 12. This means the fund saw more money withdrawn than invested during the day. IBIT was the only US spot Bitcoin ETF to record net outflows on October 12. All other US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded zero net flows, meaning they saw no net change in money invested or withdrawn. BlackRock’s IBIT records $65.4 million in Bitcoin ETF outflows. (Bloomberg)

Since IBIT was the only fund to record a net movement, the latest outflow was concentrated in BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF. The data does not show a similar withdrawal pattern across other US spot Bitcoin ETFs, according to Yahoo Finance.

Bitcoin ETF outflows lower than October 7 US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded total net outflows of $484.9 million on October 7. IBIT alone accounted for $207.7 million of those withdrawals. IBIT’s $65.4 million outflow on October 12 was roughly one-third of the $207.7 million it recorded on October 7. This shows that the latest withdrawal from the fund was smaller than its earlier outflow.

BlackRock IBIT inflows remain strong Despite the latest withdrawal, IBIT’s historical cumulative net inflows stood at approximately $65.67 billion. This figure reflects the total net money that has flowed into the fund over time, according to Yahoo Finance.

The $65.4 million outflow represents about 0.1% of IBIT’s historical cumulative net inflows. Although the daily withdrawal is notable, it is small compared with the total money the fund has attracted over time.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs hold $106 billion US spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively held approximately $106 billion in assets during the period covered by the report. These funds give investors a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin through regulated investment products, according to Yahoo Finance.

The combined assets of US spot Bitcoin ETFs were equivalent to around 6.35% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalisation. This shows the significant role these investment products play in the Bitcoin market.

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BlackRock’s IBIT holds the leading position among Bitcoin ETFs in terms of assets and cumulative inflows. Its daily movements are therefore important for understanding investor demand for Bitcoin through these products, according to Yahoo Finance.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin through a fund rather than buying and holding the cryptocurrency directly. Wealth managers, financial advisers and institutional investors use such fund structures to access the market.

Bitcoin price and market risks to watch Bitcoin was trading in the low-to-mid $80,000s during the period covered by the report. Its price movements remain an important part of the wider picture when assessing investor activity in Bitcoin ETFs.

Rising Treasury yields and changing investor sentiment were broader factors putting pressure on speculative assets, including cryptocurrencies. However, these factors do not establish the exact reason why IBIT investors withdrew money on October 12.

The latest withdrawal provides information about investor activity through regulated Bitcoin investment products. However, a single day of outflows cannot independently confirm whether Bitcoin prices will rise or fall, according to Yahoo Finance.

Market participants can compare ETF flows with Bitcoin’s spot price, the $80,000 support level and liquidation risks to assess broader market conditions. These indicators can provide additional context, but the latest ETF outflow alone does not establish what will happen next.

IBIT outflows do not signal a market-wide exit Since IBIT recorded the entire net outflow while other US spot Bitcoin ETFs reported zero net flows, the data is more consistent with a withdrawal concentrated in one fund than with a market-wide retreat from Bitcoin ETFs, according to Yahoo Finance.

Although IBIT’s latest withdrawal was smaller than the October 7 outflow, this does not prove that the earlier selling pressure has ended. Further daily ETF flow reports will be needed to understand whether investor demand is improving or weakening.

The next important signal will be whether subsequent reports show outflows across multiple US spot Bitcoin ETFs or continued withdrawals limited to IBIT. A wider pattern of redemptions would provide stronger evidence of weakening demand across the sector than a single-fund outflow.

As the leading Bitcoin ETF by assets and historical inflows, IBIT’s daily movements deserve attention. However, its $65.4 million withdrawal must be considered alongside the fund’s approximately $65.67 billion in cumulative net inflows and the broader ETF market’s activity.

BlackRock’s IBIT recorded $65.4 million in net outflows on October 12, while all other US spot Bitcoin ETFs reported zero net flows. The withdrawal was much smaller than the sector-wide outflow recorded on October 7, and the latest figures do not yet establish a broad decline in Bitcoin ETF demand.