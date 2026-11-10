David Walliams speaks out as High Court dismisses injunction bid over sexual misconduct allegations: ‘I am devastated’

Women, including some who were reportedly as young as 15 at the time, have accused British television personality and children's author David Walliams of sexual misconduct. David Walliams faces allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment, which he denies, after a court refused to block media reports (AP)

The allegations emerged through a joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian, following Walliams' unsuccessful attempt to obtain an injunction preventing the media outlets from publishing reports about the claims.

David Walliams' allegations span more than two decades The allegations against the 55-year-old comedian date back to 2003. The women claim that Walliams used his celebrity status and professional influence to approach young women and pursue what they described as inappropriate and exploitative sexual encounters, The Standard reported.

According to the investigation, the alleged incidents cover different stages of Walliams' career, raising questions about his conduct both within and outside the entertainment industry.

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Claims linked to his television and writing career The allegations reportedly relate to periods when Walliams was involved in several high-profile projects, including the television comedy Come Fly With Me and the popular talent show Britain's Got Talent, where he served as a judge, The Standard reported.

His successful career as a children's book author has also been mentioned in connection with the wider allegations.

Walliams denies all allegations Walliams has rejected all allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The claims have come to public attention following the legal challenge over their publication, allowing ITV News and The Guardian to report on the accusations.

"Looking back, I realize that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with. I realize I did not always take people's feelings properly into account. That is something I regret," Walliams' statement addressed to journalists read, reported INTOUCH.

"And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did…" it continued.

He added: "I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law… I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me."

Two women make allegations against the author Two women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against British comedian and children's author David Walliams, with one woman, identified as Jade by ITV and The Guardian, alleging that he sexually assaulted and groomed her in 2007, when she was 15.

Speaking to journalists from the two media organisations, Jade described the alleged incident as entirely unacceptable, saying that what she claims happened to her was "completely wrong in every way."

A second woman, identified as Alex, alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Walliams by the time she was 17. Walliams, however, maintains that he believed she was 18 when they had sex.

Walliams' legal representatives have strongly rejected the suggestion that he groomed Alex. They have described the allegation as false and said it has caused the author considerable emotional distress.

High court rejects attempt to block publication Walliams reportedly sought a court injunction to prevent the allegations from being made public, citing concerns about the potential impact on his mental health. During the proceedings, the court heard that he had previously attempted suicide twice and that there were concerns he might take his own life.

He was granted anonymity during the legal proceedings. However, Justice Nicklin, who presided over the High Court case, refused to grant the injunction. Walliams was given until Monday to submit an appeal against the decision.

HarperCollins ends publishing relationship The controversy follows HarperCollins' decision to drop Walliams in December last year. The publisher's move came after an internal investigation into allegations that he had harassed young women.

Walliams strongly denied the harassment claims.

Alton Towers closes David Walliams attraction The controversy has also coincided with the closure of the World of David Walliams attraction at Alton Towers. The themed area, which featured rides based on characters and stories from his popular children's books, has now been permanently shut down.

The developments mark a significant setback for the author, whose professional reputation and business associations have come under increasing scrutiny.