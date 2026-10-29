Elk Grove, California school stabbing: 2 suspects detained, lockdown lifted at Pleasant Grove High

Two people were stabbed at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove, California, on Wednesday, October 28, and two suspects have been detained, police said. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, while authorities continue investigating the incident. Two people were stabbed at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove, and two suspects were detained. (Unsplash)

The Elk Grove Police Department said officers and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at the school around 4:20 p.m. local time.

In an update shared on Facebook, police said one of the detained suspects was believed to have stabbed both victims. Authorities also confirmed that school lockdowns had been lifted.

The Elk Grove Unified School District said students had already been released for the day when the incident occurred. Officials have not confirmed whether the victims or suspects were students or school employees.

Police investigate Pleasant Grove High School stabbing According to local broadcaster FOX40, both victims were stabbed at least once before being taken to a nearby hospital. Police have not released further details about their conditions or identified those involved.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not shared a possible motive for the attack.

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Social media users reacting after Elk Grove school stabbing The police department's Facebook update drew responses from people expressing concern for those affected and thanking officers who responded to the scene.

One user wrote: “Thank you, EGPD. Saying prayers for the victims and their families as well that the Perp gets help and turns his life around.”

Another user also thanked the police, writing: “Thanks EGPD. Saw all the responding officers… people need to get out of your way when code 3 response”

Another user asked about safety in the area, writing: “Helicopters are still overhead. Is it safe to be outside? Thank you so much. EGPD is awesome. Prayers for those staff.”

Police have said more information will be released as it becomes available.