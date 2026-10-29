Emergency response triggered at US Department of Energy industrial complex near Aiken, South Carolina after ‘radiological release’
A “radiological release” triggered a “site area emergency” response at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina.
A “radiological release” triggered a “site area emergency” response at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina, Wednesday evening, October 28. News 12 was told that it is not a danger to the public outside the vast SRS border,
SRS reportedly explained that it was a fire in a single room at Savannah River National Laboratory. It was reported at 5:39 p.m., and there was “an unfiltered ground-level radiological release.” The fire was subsequently extinguished.
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The dispatch and a news release from SRS said that there was no indication of contamination beyond the site’s boundaries.
What Savannah River Site said
Savannah River Site shared on Facebook that a “fire was reported at the Savannah River National Laboratory but has since been extinguished. No contamination has been reported outside the affected facility.”
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“As a precaution, barricades at site entrances have been closed to incoming traffic. Rail, river, and air traffic in the vicinity of SRS is also being restricted. SRS officials are directing response efforts and have notified the appropriate state and local government agencies,” the post added.
The post also urged local residents to tune in to local radio and TV stations where state officials will announce any actions citizens may be required to take.
“In areas at SRS affected by the incident, employees who are not involved in emergency response or shutdown operations have been sheltered as a precaution,” added the post.
The Savannah River Site is a 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex. It is spread across Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties, per WTOC.
The Savannah River National Laboratory is a Department of Energy facility within the Savannah River Site. It conducts research in nuclear materials, environmental cleanup and related technologies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More