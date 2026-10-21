Ilhan Omar update: Trump says Democrat ‘could be in jail’ as family is seen at home amid DNA investigation

The whereabouts of Ilhan Omar have become a major talking point in Minnesota ahead of the US midterm elections in November due to a federal probe into the four-time Congresswoman's citizenship status over the last week. US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) holds a press conference at Karmel Mall on January 28. (REUTERS)

It started with an immigration raid by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at her residence in Washington DC on October 12. What has complicated the situation is Ilhan Omar's absence from public life since the raid.

According to reports, the federal agents executed a court-authorized search warrant in connection with alleged fraud regarding immigration paperwork. DNA evidence was also collected from the home, according to the New York Post.

Omar has criticized the raid as an instance of "political intimidation" and accused Trump of repeatedly targeting her with "smear campaigns." "This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation," Omar said.

Also read: Feds seize Ilhan Omar's DNA that could be critical in proving immigration fraud allegations, marriage to brother: report

Trump Mounts Attack On Ilhan Omar The latest escalation from Trump came on Tuesday when the President claimed that Ilhan Omar "could be jailed" and called Omar's country-of-birth Somalia, a "s*******."

"She comes from a country that is essentially not even a country, Somalia. It’s a real s*******,” Trump said. "It's amazing that she can get elected, but Somalians vote for her. Most of them shouldn't be here."

"It's got no government. Got no police protection," Trump continued. "All they do is have people running around shooting each other. Then she comes over here and she say, and she wants to tell us how to run America."

"They keep talking about deportation. No, she could go to jail," Trump added. "She's a sick, very dishonest person who hates our country."

What To Know About DNA Evidence Collected By Federal Agents New York Post first reported that federal agents have collected DNA evidence from the residence of Rep. Ilham Omar. After that, News Nation claimed that the DNA evidence was collected from garbage in a “dumpster diving”. However, Fox News and the New York Post debunked the claim, citing federal sources who said that DNA was collected but not from their garbage dump.

The US Department of Homeland Security has not provided details on the investigation even as it has reignited a long-debunked rumors about Ilhan Omar's US citizenship.

Also read: Where is Ilhan Omar after federal search? Latest update on investigation and legal fight

Ilhan Omar's Family Spotted At Washington DC Residence Even as Rep. Ilhan Omar remains absent from the public eye amid the federal probe into alleged citizenship fraud, her family was seen at their Washington DC house on Tuesday evening. Fox News, which has a crew stationed outside the chouse, recorded a video of Omar's daughter Isra Hirsi entering the house. Her elder daughter, Ilwad Hirsi was also spotted there just days before.

Fox reports that Ilham Omar's husband Tim Mynett has been seen multiple times in public since the probe. He was seen walking the dog on the sidewalk and even exchanged some words with the reporters.