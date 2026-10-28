Every spring, Washington, D.C., turns pink and white, and crowds gather along the Tidal Basin to take photos. Few know that the first cherry trees Japan sent to the capital ended up in a bonfire. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the trees had to be destroyed because of an insect infestation. The incident helped build support for the Plant Quarantine Act of 1912. The first Japanese cherry trees sent to Washington in 1910 were burned after inspectors found pests. The episode strengthened support for the Plant Quarantine Act of 1912. Japan sent 3,020 replacement trees, two of which were planted on the Tidal Basin in 1912, beginning a lasting tradition. (Wikimedia Commons)

The story begins with David Fairchild of the Department of Agriculture, who in 1908 gave cherry saplings to every school in the District to plant on Arbor Day. He wanted to turn Washington into a city of cherry trees. Eliza Ruhamah Scidmore heard his speech and began a campaign to bring cherry trees to the capital, writing to First Lady Helen Taft, who supported the plan. Japan learned of the proposal through diplomatic channels, and chemist Jokichi Takamine enlisted his friend Yukio Ozaki, the mayor of Tokyo, to help. The first shipment reached Seattle on Dec. 10, 1909, and continued to Washington by train. A team of scientists led by Charles L. Marlatt found scale insects and root gall and recommended destroying the trees. President William Howard Taft approved the plan on Jan. 28, 1910, and the trees were burned.

The woman who waited 24 years Scidmore’s interest in the project went back decades. The National Park Service’s history of the cherry trees says she returned from her first trip to Japan in 1885 and proposed planting cherry trees along the reclaimed Potomac waterfront. Her request went unanswered, as did her appeals to successive superintendents of public buildings and grounds over the next 24 years.

Her breakthrough came in April 1909, when Helen Herron Taft, who had lived in Japan, answered her note within two days. The day after the first lady’s letter, Takamine, the chemist known for discovering adrenaline, offered to donate 2,000 cherry trees to fill out the area. Taft accepted, and the gift was to be made in the name of the city of Tokyo.

Those trees reached Washington on Jan. 6, 1910, but were destroyed within weeks. The National Park Service’s historical account records that the secretary of state wrote to the Japanese ambassador to express deep regret. The Japanese side responded with determination and goodwill. Ozaki and other officials then proposed a replacement donation, which the Tokyo City Council approved. The new gift eventually grew to 3,020 trees.