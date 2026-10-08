In 1988, Jamie Lee Curtis patented a diaper with a built-in wipe pocket; decades later, she patented a design for wrapping and bagging used diapers
Jamie Lee Curtis patented a diaper with a wipes pocket in 1988. In 2016, she filed a second patent adding a disposal bag for the mess, building on the first.
Changing a diaper away from home can get messy pretty fast. You need a clean diaper, wipes, and a plan for the mess, all while holding your baby. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis tried to fix some of that problem. According to the U.S. patent record for her 1988 invention, she designed a disposable diaper with a sealed, moisture-proof pocket on the outside for clean-up wipes, which can be opened. Years later, she returned with a second diaper idea that built on the first.
How the 1988 diaper worked
The patent is titled "Infant garment." It was filed on February 20, 1987, and granted on June 28, 1988. Jamie L. Curtis is listed as the inventor. At the time, diapers and wipes were sold and carried separately at home and while traveling. Curtis's design joined them. The diaper has a pouch on its outer side, and the pouch is sealed until a parent peels it open. When it's time for a change, the wipes are ready to grab. The patent also adds that the pocket doesn't add any significant bulk. The diaper looks like a regular diaper and is designed to fit and feel similar.
The second invention, nearly three decades later
In 2016, Curtis went back to the topic of diapers. The details appeared in US patent 9,827,151, filed on September 7, 2016, and granted on November 28, 2017. According to Google Patents, the expiration date of the first patent was February 20, 2007. Hence, the second patent had been filed roughly ten years later.
The new patent carried an elaborate title: "Unitary disposable diaper with integrated soilage-management structure including disposal container." However, the concept was actually quite simple. The diaper has a pocket with a flap. Inside the pocket, there is a bag made of a thin plastic material that is folded down to a smaller size. The patent says that the pocket should also hold about three wipes. After use, the soiled diaper and wipes can be folded into a ball, placed inside the bag, tied in a knot, and thrown away. In the patent, the term soilage refers to both urine and feces. It also names the 1988 patent and says the new design builds on it.
Why both ideas still make sense
Both designs address the same everyday headache. A parent has one hand on a wiggly baby and needs supplies right now. If you put wipes on the diaper itself, there are fewer things to dig out of a bag. The second design takes it one step further, designing for the after-cleanup. That is especially useful when you are away from home and a garbage can may not be nearby. A patent is a public document detailing an idea, naming the inventor, and listing important dates. That doesn’t prove a product was ever sold, so these are better read as ideas on paper.
What the two patents show
Curtis's two patents show someone who kept returning to one little problem. The first was around the wipes; the second added a way to get rid of the diaper. Together they take care of two common chores in a diaper change. Patent records indicate that the second design did not come out of thin air. It was an outgrowth of the first, called in the new patent an earlier improvement. Not every patent becomes a product on a store shelf. Still, both documents are available to the public, and anybody can read them for free on Google Patents. They're a good reminder that useful ideas often come from everyday annoyances.
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