In the 1700s, fur trappers introduced foxes to the Aleutian Islands; by 1967, 790 cackling geese remained, but by 2022, about 215,000 were estimated

A small brown goose with a white neck ring nearly vanished from the Pacific, and the world is pointing the finger at the fox. Researchers at Humboldt State University said in a Wildfowl review that Aleutian cackling geese were feared extinct until a small group was found on Buldir Island in 1962. The same review puts the population at 790 birds in 1967. By 2022, Ducks Unlimited estimates the flock had grown to about 215,000. Aleutian cackling geese nested on islands with few predators until foxes were released there. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

How foxes destroyed a safe home The Aleutian goose is small. A big male only weighs about 4.5 pounds. It’s dark brown, black-necked, and has a white cheek patch.

These geese nest on some of the Aleutian Islands that arc west from Southwest Alaska toward Russia. The story starts in 1741, when the islands were discovered for Russia by the Danish-born explorer Vitus Bering. The fur rush came later, after survivors of his expedition reported rich fur resources. Arctic and red foxes were valued, but many islands had neither. By 1750, trappers started moving foxes onto fox-free islands. By the 1930s, some 190 islands had been invaded by foxes.

Foxes are very good hunters. They eat eggs, but mostly they go for the nesting females. When you lose a female, you lose that year's chicks and her future chicks too. The Wildfowl Review names these introduced Arctic foxes as the main cause of the decline in the geese. Habitat loss in their migration and wintering areas and hunting made matters worse.