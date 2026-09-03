Is the jury still deliberating in the Lindsay Clancy case? Latest verdict update
The Lindsay Clancy jury remains deadlocked after a second note, and Judge William Sullivan has ordered more deliberations.
Yes, the jury in the Lindsay Clancy case is still deliberating and has not reached a verdict. On Wednesday, September 2, jurors told Judge William Sullivan for the second time that they could not reach a unanimous decision. The judge then ordered them to continue deliberating. The 12-member jury has been considering whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children in 2023.
Is the Lindsay Clancy jury still deadlocked?
The jury has now spent more than 27 hours discussing the case. After returning to court on Wednesday, the jurors again told Judge William Sullivan that they were unable to agree on a verdict. Their note said, “After much deliberation we are still unable to come to a unanimous decision.”
Sullivan responded by asking the jurors to return to their private discussions. He gave them the Tuey-Rodriguez instructions, which are used in Massachusetts when jurors are struggling to reach a unanimous decision. The instruction asks jurors to consider the views of the other members while still following their own judgment.
Also Read: Has there been a verdict in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial? Latest update on jury deliberations and possible outcomes
What is the Lindsay Clancy jury deciding?
Clancy, 36, is charged with killing her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023. She does not dispute that she killed the children. The main question for the jury is whether she was criminally responsible for what happened.
Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has argued that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was unable to understand right from wrong when she killed her children. Prosecutors, led by Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham, have argued that Clancy knew what she was doing and acted deliberately.
That difference is at the heart of the jury’s decision. A guilty verdict could lead to a life sentence, while a finding that she was not criminally responsible because of mental illness could lead to confinement in a mental health facility.
Also Read: Where has Lindsay Clancy been for the last 3 years? Inside her medical custody after her children’s deaths
When will the Lindsay Clancy jury give its verdict?
There is no verdict yet and no confirmed time for one. The jurors have been told to continue working toward a unanimous decision.
The latest deadlock does not automatically end the trial. Judge Sullivan can allow the jury to keep deliberating. If the jurors ultimately cannot agree, the case could end in a mistrial, leaving prosecutors to decide what happens next.
For now, the Lindsay Clancy jury is still deliberating, and the case remains unresolved.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More