Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly threatening to expose Trump family secrets: ‘It would be a nightmare’
After being asked to leave her post as US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle has reportedly threatened to disclose sensitive info about the Trump family.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has threatened to undermine the President Donald Trump's family following her sudden exit as US ambassador to Greece, Daily Mail reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The White House announced Tuesday that Guilfoyle, 57, was requested to step down from her role as ambassador to Greece amid allegations that she intimidated diplomatic officials, granted lobbyists inappropriate access to sensitive information, and attempted to secure financial contributions in exchange for political influence.
However, the ex-attorney and Fox News commentator, who was once engaged to the President's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., 48, shows no intention of stepping down without making her voice heard.
Kimberly Guilfoyle keeps secret dossier on Trump family, report says
Deep Dive
According to sources within the administration cited by the Daily Mail, Guilfoyle allegedly keeps a secret burn book containing sensitive information about the first family and has expressed her intention to disclose these details upon her return to the US.
These sources, as per per the report, have apparently given her diary the nickname ‘The Devil Wears MAGA.’
“Having her back in America would be a nightmare,” said a person with knowledge of the internal conflict.
Also Read: Kimberly Guilfoyle net worth: How wealthy is Don Jr.'s ex-girlfriend? All we know as Trump ousts US ambassador to Greece
“Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried. She knows the people, the secrets, the fights, the relationships,” they continued. “Nobody wants an angry Kimberly back with nothing to lose.”
According to an another source who spoke with the Mail, “Kimberly knows everything” due to her extensive involvement as a key figure within that family and political organization throughout an extended period.
“Keeping Kimberly happy keeps Kimberly quiet," a third source said.
However, the specific contents of Guilfoyle's alleged diary remain unclear.
Kimberly Guilfoyle quits amid misconduct allegations
Her removal follows reports claiming that Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were deeply frustrated by the mounting allegations of misconduct directed at Guilfoyle throughout recent weeks.
Before assuming her position as ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle purportedly requested that a MAGA contributor settle a $100,000 credit card debt in return for facilitating introductions to government officials who could assist with his tax and legal matters following her confirmation, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal last week.
The accusations emerged following WSJ's earlier disclosure that during an official dinner earlier this year, she communicated to Greek officials that the United States possesses the capability to" destabilize any nation" of its choosing.
According to reports, she additionally leveraged diplomatic forums to advocate on behalf of a private Greek enterprise and granted one of the company's representatives preferential access to high-ranking officials and international leaders.
The State Department's inspector general, whose office employed Guilfoyle until her exit on Tuesday, has initiated an inquiry into these claims and additional allegations, encompassing what has been characterized as an excessively social lifestyle during her tenure in a diplomatic capacity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More