Leigha Mumby: 5 things to know as Florida woman convicted in high-speed crash that killed boyfriend

Leigha Mumby, 25 years old, was convicted on Wednesday, October 14th following a two-day trial related to the death of 22-year-old Daniel Waterman, according to the Office of the State Attorney for Florida's Seventh Judicial Circuit.

A woman from Florida has been found guilty of vehicular homicide and reckless driving that caused serious bodily injury, resulting in the death of her boyfriend.

Leigha Mumby was pregnant During her closing statement, Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark revealed that Mumby had learned that very morning she was pregnant with Waterman's baby, and shortly after discovered he had been exchanging messages with another woman, according to reporting by Flaglerlive.com.

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“She’s so furious she calls her best friend to vent about it, screaming about Daniel texting with another woman. And when her best friend doesn’t react the way she likes, she abruptly hangs up. That was Leigha Mumby’s demeanor at the time of the crash,” Clark said, as per Flaglerlive.com

The Florida Highway Patrol looked into the matter. Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark handled the prosecution on behalf of the State of Florida.

A judge will hand down the sentence at a future time. Mumby could face up to 20 years behind bars.