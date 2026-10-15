Leigha Mumby: 5 things to know as Florida woman convicted in high-speed crash that killed boyfriend
Leigha Mumby, 25, was convicted of vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the crash that injured Daniel Waterman, 22.
A woman from Florida has been found guilty of vehicular homicide and reckless driving that caused serious bodily injury, resulting in the death of her boyfriend.
Leigha Mumby, 25 years old, was convicted on Wednesday, October 14th following a two-day trial related to the death of 22-year-old Daniel Waterman, according to the Office of the State Attorney for Florida's Seventh Judicial Circuit.
Leigha Mumby case: 5 things to know as jury reaches verdict
- Mumby was in tears as she was led out of the Flagler County courtroom, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, which reported that the jury took just one hour and 11 minutes to deliver their verdict.
- Prosecutors stated that Mumby and Waterman were engaged in a heated argument at the moment the crash happened on Feb. 9, 2025.
- According to prosecutors, she was traveling at 94 mph along Interstate 95 in Flagler County when she abruptly jerked the steering wheel leftward, sending her vehicle off the roadway and into a cluster of trees, as per an official news release.
- The crash left Waterman with a broken neck and complete paralysis below the neck, prosecutors explained.
- Eight months later, on October 8th, he succumbed to pneumonia.
Leigha Mumby was pregnant
During her closing statement, Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark revealed that Mumby had learned that very morning she was pregnant with Waterman's baby, and shortly after discovered he had been exchanging messages with another woman, according to reporting by Flaglerlive.com.
Also Read: Taylor Williams: 5 things to know about Baltimore mother charged in 2-month-old son Malik Woodard’s death
“She’s so furious she calls her best friend to vent about it, screaming about Daniel texting with another woman. And when her best friend doesn’t react the way she likes, she abruptly hangs up. That was Leigha Mumby’s demeanor at the time of the crash,” Clark said, as per Flaglerlive.com
The Florida Highway Patrol looked into the matter. Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark handled the prosecution on behalf of the State of Florida.
A judge will hand down the sentence at a future time. Mumby could face up to 20 years behind bars.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More