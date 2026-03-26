Nancy Guthrie case: Missing woman Maura Murray's sister reveals moment families fear most, ‘Have to fight to be heard…’

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, a woman who has spent more than two decades searching for her own missing sister has revealed that the moment families fear the most is when urgency begins to fade, and the fight for answers becomes harder. Julie Murray’s sister, Maura Murray, went missing in New Hampshire in 2004. Julie said that she immediately recognizes what the Guthrie family is going through right now. Nancy Guthrie case: Missing woman Maura Murray's sister reveals moment families fear most (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

"What they’re going through is something you never forget," Murray said, according to Fox News. "You can see it on their faces. You can hear the desperation in their voices."

Murray explained that while such cases initially get a lot of attention, resources, media coverage and public engagement, the momentum can eventually fade. This leaves families to carry the burden alone.

"Most families… have to fight to be heard and beg for that level of attention," she said. "And some families don’t get any at all."

Murray said that the attention can be lifesaving. "Media pressure saves lives,” she said.

Murray also explained that the kind of attention Nancy’s case has received can end up generating a lot of tips, but not all of them are actionable.

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"You’re begging the public for information, but at the same time you’re getting speculation and hearsay," she said. "Some of those tips you just can’t chase down."

‘I call it the hope roller coaster’ Murray said that her family still receives tips even 20 years after her sister disappeared. While none of them led to answers, each of them carries emotional weight, she said.

"I call it the hope roller coaster," Murray said. "You want it to be the one that breaks the case open… and then it doesn’t."

Murray said that the most difficult turning point comes when investigators exhaust immediate leads. For her, that moment came just weeks after his sister vanished.

"The worst day wasn’t the day she went missing," she said. "It was the day we were told they had done all they could."

Murray said that since then, it became the only the family’s responsibility to push for answers through media coverage, public pressure and independent efforts. "You can’t let up on the pressure," she said.

Murray said that the family has now come to terms with the possibility that Maura is no longer alive. However, they are still searching for answers.

"There’s no such thing as closure," she said. "It’s resolution."

Savannah Guthrie’s first interview since Nancy’s disappearance After Nancy’s disappearance, her daughter Savannah Guthrie took a long break from her job as the ‘Today’ show host. She has now finally returned to the morning show for her first televised interview since the nightmare began.

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"We are in agony. It is unbearable," Savannah said in a preview for the sit-down. "I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."

Meanwhile, retired LAPD Detective Moses Castillo has said that emotional toll is already visible in the Guthrie family’s public appeals. "You can feel every ounce of her pain, her strength, and her desperation," Castillo said. "That kind of resolve matters. It moves people. It forces attention."

Nancy was last seen just before 10 pm on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. No suspect has been named in Nancy’s disappearance yet.