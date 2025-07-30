Shocking photos show 'emotionally disturbed' man roaming Bronx with gun hours after NYC shooting

A man was arrested after being spotted walking through a Bronx neighborhood carrying what appeared to be a long gun. The incident occurred just hours after a mass shooting at a Manhattan office tower left four people dead, including an NYPD officer. New York Police Department (NYPD) officers respond to the scene of a shooting at 345 Park Ave. in New York, US, on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Armed man arrested

According to the New York Post, the 42-year-old suspect, known to police as an emotionally disturbed individual, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near 1402 Nelson Ave. in the Highbridge neighborhood. Authorities say the man has over 70 prior arrests, including six involving firearms.

A photo published by the Post shows the man wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, white sneakers, and a black backpack, holding the weapon in his left hand.

NYC shooting

The disturbing scene unfolded less than 24 hours after a gunman, identified as Shane Tamura, stormed a Park Avenue office tower and opened fire with a rifle, killing four people. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday inside a building that houses the headquarters of Blackstone and the NFL.

Tamura, a former football player, died by suicide after the rampage. He was found on the 33rd floor of the skyscraper with a rifle nearby. Authorities later discovered a three-page note in which Tamura blamed the NFL and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) for his mental deterioration.

“Please study brain for CTE,” he wrote in the letter. "I’m sorry. The league knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits. They failed us.”

Another note, found in his Las Vegas apartment on Tuesday, appeared to address his parents. According to New York Post, it read: "When I look into you and dad’s eyes, I see complete disappointment."

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the letters, saying, "We’re still going through the suicide note to zero in on the exact reason. But at this time, it appears to be tied to his belief that he experienced CTE from playing in the NFL."

Victims

The four victims of the Manhattan office shooting have been identified as:

Didarul Islam, NYPD officer

Wesley LePatner, Blackstone executive

Aland Etienna, building security guard

Julia Hyman, management associate at Rudin Management, which owns the building