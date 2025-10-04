Spirit Christmas expands itself with 30 locations across Northeast, Great Lakes in 2025: Full list
Spirit Christmas is spreading holiday cheer early with 30 pop-up stores across the Northeast and Great Lakes region.
Holiday shoppers may spot Santa Claus earlier than usual this year. Spirit Christmas, the sister brand of Spirit Halloween, is expanding with 30 pop-up stores across the Northeast and Great Lakes region.
The concept, launched in 2024 with eight test locations, is nearly quadrupling its footprint this year. “This growth allows us to bring our immersive in-store experiences to more communities as we continue testing the concept,” said Marisa Simonson, Senior Public Relations Manager at Spencer Gifts, which owns both Spirit Halloween and Spirit Christmas, in an email to Newsday.
Spirit Christmas to open new stores
The new Spirit Christmas locations will open in 13 states, including Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Ohio, according to Newsday. Some shops will move directly into former Spirit Halloween spaces once the Halloween season ends on November 2. A few stores may open earlier, in late October. Most will begin welcoming customers in early November, as per USA Today.
A major highlight is Long Island’s Bohemia location, which will return to Sayville Plaza after hosting a Spirit Halloween. This year, it will operate out of a 31,945-square-foot former JoAnn Fabrics store.
What to expect?
Spirit Christmas stores will sell holiday décor, inflatables, apparel, and exclusive merchandise. A new feature called Peppermint Village will offer interactive displays and themed experiences.
Santa Claus will also make an appearance. The brand has partnered with Cherry Hill Programs, a New Jersey-based company that manages Santa and Easter Bunny visits in malls nationwide, to offer photo opportunities.
According to Spencer Gifts, Santa photos will start on November 21 at select locations. Hours will be 3 PM to 7 PM on Fridays, 11 AM to 7 PM on Saturdays and 12 PM to 6 PM on Sundays.
Customers who book a “Package A+” session online by October 10 can save $10 with the code “SpiritXmas25,” USA Today reported.
List of Spirit Christmas store locations
Connecticut
1440 Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester
Milford
1405 Boston Post Road, Milford
Delaware
341 W Main St, Christiana
Illinois
340 West Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale
2661 Plainfield Road, Joliet
336 Illinois Route 59, Naperville
Indiana
3958 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
1916 East 80th Avenue, Merrillville
Kentucky
1980 Pavilion Way, Lexington
Maryland
3009 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf
Massachusetts
1360 South Washington Street, North Attleborough
65 Faunce Corner Mall Road, North Dartmouth
Michigan
3665 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
43570 W Oaks Dr, Novi
New Hampshire
92 Cluff Crossing Rd, Salem
New Jersey
2234 W Marlton Pike Rd Plot E3, Cherry Hill
3371 Brunswick Ave, Lawrenceville
190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing
34 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus
357 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway
1379 Hooper Avenue, Toms River
New York
1155 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
5159 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia
1895 South Road, Poughkeepsie
Ohio
8000 Plaza Blvd, Mentor
5487 Dressler Rd NW, North Canton
Pennsylvania
4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park
2082 Interchange Blvd, Erie
4801 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
1911 Whitehall Mall, Whitehall
Bigger picture
While Spirit Christmas is still in its early stages, its parent company continues to dominate the Halloween season. Spirit Halloween will have more than 1,500 pop-up stores in the US and Canada this year.
The seasonal retail trend is winning over landlords too. “This success has led to the extension into Spirit Christmas,” David Caputo, a data scientist at Moody’s Analytics, told Newsday. He added that the model helps shopping centers attract customers during “slower" months.
With more stores, Santa might be arriving sooner than many expect, but for shoppers, the holiday spirit is already on its way.
FAQs
Q1: When will Spirit Christmas stores open?
Most stores are expected to open in early November 2025, while a few locations may open in late October.
Q2: Where are Spirit Christmas stores located?
There will be 30 pop-up stores across 13 states in the Northeast and Great Lakes region.
Q3: Can I book a Santa photo at Spirit Christmas?
Yes. Some locations are already accepting bookings. Photos start on November 21, with special discounts if booked by October 10 using the code “SpiritXmas25.”