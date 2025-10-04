Spirit Christmas expands itself with 30 locations across Northeast, Great Lakes in 2025: Full list

Holiday shoppers may spot Santa Claus earlier than usual this year. Spirit Christmas, the sister brand of Spirit Halloween, is expanding with 30 pop-up stores across the Northeast and Great Lakes region. The new Spirit Christmas locations will open in 13 states.(X)

The concept, launched in 2024 with eight test locations, is nearly quadrupling its footprint this year. “This growth allows us to bring our immersive in-store experiences to more communities as we continue testing the concept,” said Marisa Simonson, Senior Public Relations Manager at Spencer Gifts, which owns both Spirit Halloween and Spirit Christmas, in an email to Newsday.

Spirit Christmas to open new stores

The new Spirit Christmas locations will open in 13 states, including Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Ohio, according to Newsday. Some shops will move directly into former Spirit Halloween spaces once the Halloween season ends on November 2. A few stores may open earlier, in late October. Most will begin welcoming customers in early November, as per USA Today.

A major highlight is Long Island’s Bohemia location, which will return to Sayville Plaza after hosting a Spirit Halloween. This year, it will operate out of a 31,945-square-foot former JoAnn Fabrics store.

What to expect?

Spirit Christmas stores will sell holiday décor, inflatables, apparel, and exclusive merchandise. A new feature called Peppermint Village will offer interactive displays and themed experiences.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance. The brand has partnered with Cherry Hill Programs, a New Jersey-based company that manages Santa and Easter Bunny visits in malls nationwide, to offer photo opportunities.

According to Spencer Gifts, Santa photos will start on November 21 at select locations. Hours will be 3 PM to 7 PM on Fridays, 11 AM to 7 PM on Saturdays and 12 PM to 6 PM on Sundays.

Customers who book a “Package A+” session online by October 10 can save $10 with the code “SpiritXmas25,” USA Today reported.

List of Spirit Christmas store locations

Connecticut

1440 Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester

Milford

1405 Boston Post Road, Milford

Delaware

341 W Main St, Christiana

Illinois

340 West Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale

2661 Plainfield Road, Joliet

336 Illinois Route 59, Naperville

Indiana

3958 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

1916 East 80th Avenue, Merrillville

Kentucky

1980 Pavilion Way, Lexington

Maryland

3009 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf

Massachusetts

1360 South Washington Street, North Attleborough

65 Faunce Corner Mall Road, North Dartmouth

Michigan

3665 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

43570 W Oaks Dr, Novi

New Hampshire

92 Cluff Crossing Rd, Salem

New Jersey

2234 W Marlton Pike Rd Plot E3, Cherry Hill

3371 Brunswick Ave, Lawrenceville

190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing

34 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus

357 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway

1379 Hooper Avenue, Toms River

New York

1155 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

5159 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia

1895 South Road, Poughkeepsie

Ohio

8000 Plaza Blvd, Mentor

5487 Dressler Rd NW, North Canton

Pennsylvania

4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park

2082 Interchange Blvd, Erie

4801 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

1911 Whitehall Mall, Whitehall

Also Read: 'Into the future': Melania Trump shares AI-generated video of herself, sparks buzz

Bigger picture

While Spirit Christmas is still in its early stages, its parent company continues to dominate the Halloween season. Spirit Halloween will have more than 1,500 pop-up stores in the US and Canada this year.

The seasonal retail trend is winning over landlords too. “This success has led to the extension into Spirit Christmas,” David Caputo, a data scientist at Moody’s Analytics, told Newsday. He added that the model helps shopping centers attract customers during “slower" months.

With more stores, Santa might be arriving sooner than many expect, but for shoppers, the holiday spirit is already on its way.

Also Read: From KPop Demon Hunters to Phillies Karen: Breakout Halloween costume trends for 2025

FAQs

Q1: When will Spirit Christmas stores open?

Most stores are expected to open in early November 2025, while a few locations may open in late October.

Q2: Where are Spirit Christmas stores located?

There will be 30 pop-up stores across 13 states in the Northeast and Great Lakes region.

Q3: Can I book a Santa photo at Spirit Christmas?

Yes. Some locations are already accepting bookings. Photos start on November 21, with special discounts if booked by October 10 using the code “SpiritXmas25.”