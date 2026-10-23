Tom Tiffany campaign staffer Eric Brooks cited for first-offense OWI ahead of tough Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Eric Brooks, who also serves on the Waukesha School Board, was arrested in Eau Claire and cited for driving while intoxicated.
A staff member for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany’s campaign has been cited for first-offense operating while intoxicated (OWI) in Wisconsin, according to Eau Claire County court records reviewed by local news outlet The Recombobulation Area.
Eric Brooks, who also holds an elected seat on the Waukesha School Board, was arrested on October 16 and formally cited on October 19, court records show. He also received a citation for driving a vehicle without required lamps lighted, with both alleged violations stemming from the October 16 incident.
Tiffany, a Republican congressman representing Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, launched his gubernatorial campaign earlier this year. His campaign has focused on education, taxes, border security and public safety.
Neither Brooks nor Tiffany’s campaign immediately issued a public statement addressing the citations.
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Court records outline allegations
According to The Recombobulation Area, Brooks was booked following the Oct. 16 incident in Eau Claire County, western Wisconsin.
The records identify one count of Operating While Intoxicated: First Offense and another for operation without required lamps lighted.
According to Wisconsin OWI Laws, a first-offence OWI is typically punishable by fines, licence revocation and mandatory alcohol assessment. It is generally not treated as a criminal offense unless additional circumstances apply, such as injury, repeat offenses or a minor passenger in the vehicle.
As of publication, no additional court filings alleging more serious offenses had been reported.
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Brooks recently drew attention over campaign event
Brooks was recently in the spotlight during Tom Tiffany’s gubernatorial campaign after he barred reporters from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from attending a campaign event in Milwaukee on September 24.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared the video of the incident on social media which showed Brooks stopping the journalists from entering the event claiming that the publication is not “covering the race fairly.”
Brooks serves as an elected member of the Waukesha School Board, one of Wisconsin’s largest school districts. He has also been active in Republican political organizing in the state.
Local media reported that because of the OWI offense, Brooks is now being urged by a Waukesha parent organization to “immediately step down from the Waukesha School Board.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More