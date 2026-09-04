Tornado near Cleveland, Ohio? Latest radar as Mentor, Willoughby, Euclid, Painesville, Lake County under warning

A low-pressure formation in the areas of Mentor, Euclid, and Willoughby in Ohio on Thursday afternoon sparked severe thunderstorm alert for Cleveland metro area. Representational. (Unsplash)

Tornado warnings were issued for Mentor, Euclid, and Willoughby till 6:45pm EDT - roughly 25 miles away from downtown Cleveland- but strong winds of up to 70 mph are rolling through the city as of Thursday afternoon.

Cleveland itself is not under a tornado warning now. However, severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Cleveland, along with Parma, Lakewood. Warren, Niles, Ashtabula, Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, Stow, Brunswick, Media and Wadsworth. Most of these warnings end between 6:45pm EDT and 7:30pm EDT.

The warning seems to have originated due to the low-pressure formations around Mentor and Willoughby in Lake County. The areas further east of Menton, up to Painesville, was under the tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service.

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The formation, capable of producing tornadoes, is moving west into Cuyahoga County, with Euclid under alert.

But as the storm moves west, there is a chance that the Cleveland area might see small tornadoes. There are no major alerts.

Cleveland Weather Outlook: What To Expect The NWS said in its alert that winds of up to 70mph are possible along with pea-sized hail. The NWS is predicting wind gusts of around 70 mph.

The NWS Cleveland forecasted strong winds for Northeast OH earlier on Friday. "Numerous" severe storms are possible, along with flash flooding and isolated hail. The risk of tornadoes was kept at low.

"An organized cluster of strong to severe storms will likely move southeast across the area (Cleveland)" between 4pm EDT and 9pm EDT. "The greatest risk for severe weather, including potential for widespread wind damage" is possible for northeast Ohio, the alert noted.

"Confidence is increasing in an organized cluster of strong to severe storms tracking southeast across the area this evening. Damaging winds are the greatest concern," the NWS said.

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NWS Asks Ohio Residents To Provide Visuals As the heavy wind gusts moved through northeastern Ohio, the NWS asked residents to share photos and visuals of storm damage. The agency also put out a set of guidelines for what damages to track.

"Severe thunderstorms continue to move southeast across the area this evening," NWS Cleveland posted late evening Thursday. "Please share any reports of storm damage, including downed trees, flooding, and hail after the storms have passed. Pictures are helpful and please remember to include your city."

Along with northeastern Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania is also expected to see severe thunderstorms.