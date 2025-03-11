Trump announces he will buy ‘brand new Tesla’ to support Musk, accuses ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ of ‘attacking’ SpaceX CEO

Donald Trump has announced that he will be buying a new Tesla car on Wednesday morning, February 12, as a show of support for Elon Musk. He slammed people trying to “illegally and collusively boycott Tesla,” and praised Musk as “a truly great American.” Donald Trump announces he will buy ‘a brand new Tesla’ to support Elon Musk (REUTERS)

‘I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning’

“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is “putting it on the line” in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s “baby,” in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for. They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

He added, “In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???”

Musk shared a screenshot of Trump’s post on X, thanking the president. “Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump!” he captioned the post.

Trump’s announcement comes at a time when police across the US are probing a series of attacks on Tesla showrooms, charging stations and Tesla vehicles, as outrage against Musk grows. Peaceful protests are reportedly being held at various Tesla locations against the slashing of federal jobs and budgets by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Demonstrators have been spotted displaying signs and chanting “Elon Musk has got to go.” Although the protests have largely been peaceful, some reports of vandalism have surfaced too.

Amid the backlash, Tesla reported the first drop in annual sales in its history. There are indications that sales could go down once again this quarter.