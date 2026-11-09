Trump tells 60 Minutes how his net worth reportedly increased by $3 billion since he returned to office

Donald Trump on Sunday sat down for an interview with ABC News' Ross Douthat as part of the 60 Minutes segment that aired at 7pm ET. It is Trump's first full-length sit-down interview since the Republicans suffered a major setback in the midterm elections earlier this week. President Donald Trump talks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach on Nov. 6. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

60 Minutes shared snippets from the interview as a teasers on social media before the 7pm ET broadcast. One such snippet contained Trump's explanation of a Forbes report that claimed that Trump's personal net worth has gone up by around $3 billion since he returned to office in January 2025.

An evasive Trump could be seen in the snippet struggling to answer the question. First, he claims that everyone's net worth has gone up since he returned to office last year.

Ross Douthat interjected, saying, "my net worth did not go up by $3 billion." Trump responded, "Well, you should have had stock."

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Trump 'doesn't' care about his wealth: 'I have a lot of money' Trump claimed that he doesn't care about his personal wealth and that his assets are managed by his son, who is a "very straight, good guy" and "watches over the money."

"I devote almost no time to my net worth," Trump said. "I don't care; I have a lot of money. And far more than I ever thought I'd have. And I guess it's gone up. I don't even know. I have a son who's a very straight, good guy. He watches over money. I don't even talk to him about it. He watches. I have a lot of cash. I've had a lot of cash long before I came in here. I don't take a salary, you know?" Trump added.

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Trump says fresh Iran strikes 'highly unlikely' Trump also spoke to CNN for a 20-minute phone interview earlier on Sunday in which he said that a fresh round of strike on Iran is "highly unlikely" if the ongoing peace talks progress. Currently, the US and Iran are discussing a peace deal mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

Trump said another strike on Iran "depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement.” But noted that the progress of the talks indicates that it is "highly unlikely" that another round of strikes will be necessary.

“[It is] highly unlikely it’s going to be necessary," Trump said. "They’re a failing nation. It just came out, you saw this year, 301% inflation. I would, if necessary, but we hit them really hard. I hit them so hard. You don’t know how hard I hit them.

“So, it’s highly unlikely I’ll have to,” he continued. “They’re withering away financially. We’ve hit them militarily. We could finish them off.”