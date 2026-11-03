Ukraine says Russian strikes dash peace progress hopes after 18 killed

A rare pause in fighting, brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump to enable a mission to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky, ended Sunday after starting on Tuesday, with neither side reporting violations.

Russia resumed its strikes on the southern region of Kherson after the end of a local ceasefire in the area, the longest truce in the war raging between the neighbours since Russia's 2022 invasion, Kyiv said.

Ukraine on Monday said multiple Russian strikes on a school where humanitarian aid was distributed killed at least 18 people and dashed fragile hopes of "progress toward peace" after a local ceasefire in the south expired without violations.

How did the strikes after the ceasefire affect hopes for peace?

How did the strikes after the ceasefire affect hopes for peace?

What was the Oleshky ceasefire intended to allow?

What was the Oleshky ceasefire intended to allow?

But hours after the truce, Russia targeted a village in a region adjacent to Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, with repeated strikes that killed at least 18 people, some of whom had come to collect aid at a local school.

Footage posted by Ukrainian emergency services showed the building reduced to piles of smouldering rubble and rescuers working at the site.

"People were receiving humanitarian aid there. After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

He called the strikes "utterly horrific".

Among those killed were "a police officer and two State Emergency Service rescuers", regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said on Telegram.

Zelensky said that after the Oleshky truce, "there was a moment when the next steps could have shown that progress toward peace was possible."

"With these killings, Russia is sending an entirely opposite signal: Russia is counting on more killings. There must be a response to this a response from the world."

- Russia fortifies positions -

The ceasefire last week enabled an evacuation of the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky.

It was the longest pause in fighting between the neighbours in the war, now in its fifth year, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

A senior Ukrainian figure told AFP Sunday that Russia refused a Ukrainian offer to extend the truce.

Kyiv's military also alleged that Moscow had used the pause in fighting to "fortify its positions".

The Kremlin did not deny the accusations, with its spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters Monday: "This is a completely normal practice in such situations."

He alleged the Ukrainian army had also used pauses in fighting in the past to regroup.

Moscow saw the Oleshky humanitarian mission as "successful", Peskov added, praising the "good cooperation between all sides" and singling out the role of its human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova.

Lantratova oversaw the ceasefire alongside her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets, with the pair visiting the city to deliver aid and arrange the evacuation of civilians one of the most substantial instances of Russian-Ukrainian cooperation since the start of the war.

The mission saw people taken both to Ukraine-controlled territory and to Moscow-annexed Crimea.

The Kremlin said that no other similar missions were being planned "at the moment".

US-led talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to resume this month.

President Donald Trump has pushed for a settlement to the dragging war but efforts have not yet led to a breakthrough and have been largely sidelined by the Iran conflict.

The talks expected to be held in Abu Dhabi come as Kyiv and its European allies worry Trump has increasingly sided with Moscow.

- Cyberattacks -

Both Russia and Ukraine said overnight that their emergency warnings apps were hacked in apparent cyberattacks that came after the truce had ended.

Ukraine said it suspected its air raid alert system had been compromised, after baseless alerts of a radiation threat were sent to millions.

The warning system provides vital information about incoming Russian drones and missiles.

Russia has intensified its attacks this year, firing ballistic missiles and fast jet-powered drones, both of which are hard to intercept.

Moscow said that an app belonging to its emergency situations ministry that also warns of attacks had been hacked, too.

The app is not widely used in Russia, where warnings of Ukrainian drone attacks are not as common and typically sent by text message in border regions.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.