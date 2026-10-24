Vanessa Trump says she's ‘cancer free’ after undergoing months of breast cancer treatment
Donald Trump Jr.’s former wife shared that her latest test results were clear in a video posted by daughter Kai Trump during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Vanessa Trump has announced that she is cancer-free, nearly five months after revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 48-year-old shared the update in a video posted on daughter Kai Trump’s Instagram account on Friday.
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“I'm finally cancer-free”
Vanessa said her latest medical tests showed no evidence of cancer following months of treatment. “My most recent test results came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free,” Vanessa said in the video which was a glimpse to an elaborate YouTube video.
The announcement came during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In the caption accompanying the video, Kai Trump said she had spoken with her mother and physician Dr. Nicole Saphier about breast cancer awareness, prevention and early detection.
“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about early detection, education, and support for those affected by breast cancer,” Kai wrote. She added that a longer YouTube conversation would be released on Saturday focusing on proactive health measures.
Vanessa first disclosed her diagnosis in May, saying she had recently learned she had breast cancer and was working with her doctors on a treatment plan. “I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she wrote at the time.
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Vanessa Trump’s treatment journey
Following her diagnosis, Vanessa underwent surgery earlier this year and later updated supporters on her recovery.
In June, she said she was healing after surgery and preparing for the next stage of treatment.“Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment,” she wrote in a June 13 Instagram update.
PEOPLE previously reported that Vanessa received support throughout her treatment from family members and her boyfriend, professional golfer Tiger Woods.
According to the magazine, Woods remained by Vanessa’s side during her treatment while she supported him during his own personal challenges.
“They talk and share their lives as they have been doing for the entire time they have been together,” a source told PEOPLE in June. “Tiger is a caring family guy and supportive. And so is Vanessa, also a strong woman with a full plate every day of her life,” the source added.
Another source previously told PEOPLE that Woods altered his schedule to spend time with Vanessa following her diagnosis.“He and Vanessa are close and share their lives. He needed to be with her and he was."
Vanessa has five children with former husband Donald Trump Jr. They are Kai, 19, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 15, Spencer, 14, and Chloe, 12.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More