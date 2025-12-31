Washington's Somali community being ‘singled out’ amid fraud investigations; authorities issue warning

In the aftermath of Nick Shirley’s Minnesota fraud investigation, similar allegations against daycare centers have emerged from Washington. The increased scrutiny of daycare centers, and a rising backlash to Somalis in Washington state, has left the community in fear. Attorney General Nick Brown has now taken to social media to warn people against harassing daycare providers without evidence. The Department of Homeland Security visiting potential fraud sites in Minnesota in the aftermath of Nick Shirley's investigation(@DHSgov/X)

“My office has received outreach from members of the Somali community after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking,” Brown wrote. “We are in touch with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding the claims being pushed online and the harassment reported by daycare providers.”

He added, “Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation. Neither is filming minors who may be in the home. This is unsafe and potentially dangerous behavior. I encourage anyone experiencing threats or harassment to either contact local law enforcement or our office’s Hate Crimes & Bias Incident Hotline at 1-855-225-1010 or http://atg.wa.gov/report-hate.”

Brown, however, clarified that when fraud is verified by law and substantiated, those involved “should be held accountable.”

Nick Shirley’s movement

Similar fraud allegations are emerging from other states after Shirley came under the spotlight for alleging that there is a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota's daycare system. He claimed that corruption is rampant in Minnesota, specifically exposing a Somali-run daycare fraud. He shared various videos on social media to expose fraudulent practices in the state.

Washington has seen many such allegations emerging from the state. In one instance, a reporter from Washington has alleged that similar corruption may be taking place in Somali-run home daycare centers in Federal Way. Carleen Johnson, The Center Square's Washington state Associate Editor, revealed on social media that she went to four daycare centers in Federal Way, but found no children.

The increased scrutiny has left the Somali community in Seattle distressed, according to a Komo News repor.

"As a Somali and as a small business provider, we are really scared," said Nafisa Samatar, executive director of the Somali Independent Business Alliance (SIBA), according to the outlet. "People are afraid."

Abdi Jama, a Somali community leader, attributed the backlash to political rhetoric and fraud investigations in Minnesota. "We want to raise awareness that Somali community are part of fabric of Washington," Jama said. "They contribute to the economy and livelihood of this great state, and we want to elevate that, we shouldn't be singled out on."

Washington is reportedly home to one of the country's larger Somali-American populations. Local Somali leaders estimate the number at 20,000, per Komo News.