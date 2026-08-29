Who is Elyse Hoffenberg’s husband Jeff? Illinois lawmaker’s kiss video with Bridgeview Mayor Steven Landek goes viral

Lyons Township Clerk and Cook County commissioner candidate Elyse Hoffenberg is facing scrutiny after surveillance footage showing her kissing Bridgeview Mayor Steven Landek went viral online. But, as the controversy grows, attention has also turned to Hoffenberg’s husband, Jeff Hoffenberg, a prominent Chicago lawyer and managing partner of Levenfeld Pearlstein. Elyse Hoffenberg and her husband Jeff Hoffenberg. (Instagram/ @elhoffs)

Jeffery D. Hoffenberg is a veteran real estate attorney who leads the Chicago-based law firm Levenfeld Pearlstein. According to his official professional biography, he serves as the firm’s managing partner and is part of its Real Estate Practice Group and Executive Committee.

He has also held a public role in suburban La Grange. The village lists Hoffenberg as a member of its Plan Commission, which reviews development and land-use matters.

Who is Jeff Hoffenberg? Hoffenberg’s legal career is primarily focused on commercial real estate. His work includes representing buyers, sellers and lenders in transactions involving commercial, industrial and retail properties, as well as handling acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, mortgage financing and related agreements.

Before moving into private practice, Hoffenberg served as general counsel for the Cook County Treasurer’s Office. In that role, he worked on legislation and amendments to Illinois statutes and Cook County ordinances affecting the Treasurer’s Office, while also handling property-tax matters.

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His education includes a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Michigan and a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School. He was admitted to the Illinois bar. The University of Chicago Law School reported in 2022 that Hoffenberg had been named managing partner of Levenfeld Pearlstein, effective July 1 that year.

Hoffenberg joined Levenfeld Pearlstein in 2011 and became a partner in 2017. At the time of his promotion, the firm said his practice focused on commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, sales, financing and leasing.

Jeff and Elyse Hoffenberg’s marriage Jeff Hoffenberg is married to Elyse Hoffenberg, who is the elected clerk of Lyons Township and is running as a Democrat for the Cook County Board’s 17th District.

The couple have also worked together professionally. A report by the Riverside-Brookfield Landmark identified both Elyse and Jeff Hoffenberg as lawyers and partners in a business venture involving COVID-19 testing for schools.

According to a report by Mediaite, Hoffenbergs have been described as parents, although details about their children and family life have largely remained private. The Daily Mail also reported the couple has multiple children together.

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Jeff has maintained a relatively low public profile compared with his wife, whose career has increasingly moved into electoral politics. His professional biography, however, shows a significant presence in both Chicago’s legal community and local civic affairs.