Michael Whatley's journey from RNC chairman to Republican Senate candidate in North Carolina

Michael David Whatley is a representative of the Republican Party in the state of North Carolina, where he will be competing for a Senate seat against Roy Cooper. He served as chief of staff to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Dole from 2004 to 2007. He later went on to become chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party. He made further advancements in his political career by becoming chairman of the Republican National Committee in 2024. Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley is running in North Carolina's 2026 midterm election. (Kent Nishimura/Pool Photo via AP) (Kent Nishimura/POOL AFP via AP)

As an RNC chairman, Whatley worked closely with the U.S. President Donald Trump where he took charge of the party at a national level. After stepping down from the national stage, he returned to the state politics of North Carolina, this time as an aspiring Senator against Democratic candidate Roy Cooper.

Michael Whatley's early years Raised in Blowing Rock, Whatley’s father worked as an accountant and his mother was the town librarian. Belonging to a non-political family, he attended Watauga High School. He later earned a degree in History from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and pursued Masters in Religion from Wake Forest University. He also attended the University of Notre Dame where he achieved a law degree along with Masters in Theology.

He began his political career at a very young age, including volunteering for U.S. Senator Jesse Helms’ re-election campaign in 1984. After completing his education, he began his career as a federal law clerk in Charlotte and later secured political positions. Whatley and his wife Suzanne have three children. Their twin sons, Michael and George, attend Clemson University and North Carolina State University respectively. Their daughter Mary Kate attends the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Whatley and his wife live in Gaston County in North Carolina.

Also Read | Weeks before midterms, Trump can't name voters' No. 1 issue

Whatley's political priorities Endorsed by the U.S. President Donald Trump, his election campaign highlights his focus on immigration, public safety, economy, conservative values and hurricane recovery. He wishes to advance President Trump’s agenda as a Senator. He claims to “roll back dangerous and lenient Democrat policies," and aims to fight “criminal illegal aliens”. He also aims to empower American workers, create well paying jobs and achieve energy independence.

In September 2026, the US Chamber of Commerce endorsed Whatley, citing his support for policies focused on economic growth, free enterprise and job creation as the main reason. Whatley has also highlighted his work with the Trump administration on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina. His campaign says he helped secure $11 billion in disaster relief for the state.