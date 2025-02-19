Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who was Jocelynn Rojo Carranza? Texas girl, 11, takes her own life after being bullied over family's immigration status

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 19, 2025 10:07 PM IST

Jocelynn Rojo Carranza,11, took her life after months of constant taunting from her sixth-grade classmates regarding her family's immigration status.

In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old Texas schoolgirl took her life after months of constant taunting from her sixth-grade classmates regarding her family's immigration status.

Jocelynn Rojo Carranza's mother is now collaborating with investigators and the school to figure out what exactly went wrong with her daughter.(X/@ndelriego)
Jocelynn Rojo Carranza's mother is now collaborating with investigators and the school to figure out what exactly went wrong with her daughter.(X/@ndelriego)

Some classmates of the deceased, identified as Jocelynn Rojo Carranza, even bullied her, saying that they will call USImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and ask them to deport her.

ICE is in charge of upholding immigration rules, which includes holding and expelling illegal foreign nationals. ICE is now at the center of the immigration enforcement discussion.

Marbella Carranza, Carranza's single mother, was called on February 3 to inform her that her daughter tried to commit suicide inside the Gainesville, Texas, home where the family resides. However, her11-year-old daughter passed away on February 8 after being sent to a critical care unit in Dallas, as per a GoFundMe page.

Speaking to Univision about her daughter's death, Marbella said, “I waited a whole week for a miracle that my daughter would be well, but unfortunately nothing could be done.”

Jocelynn Rojo Carranza's death probe launched

The Gainesville Intermediate School knew that Carranza was being teased and harassed by pupils who threatened her that she would be abandoned if her parents were deported. Carranza was seeing a school counselor several times a week due to a surge in teasing incidents. However, the school reportedly never informed her family.

Marbella is now collaborating with investigators and the school to figure out what exactly went wrong and why the the family wasn't informed.

Also Read: Tom Homan makes bombshell claims against FBI amid Feds immigration crackdown plan in Los Angeles; ‘This is not a game’

“My daughter will always live for me, and I will always love her,” the mother said while remembering her 11-year-old daughter.

The death of the sixth-grader coincides with the Trump administration's stepped-up attempts to deport immigrants who are unlawfully residing in the country. The White House on Tuesday released a video of shackled migrants being forced to board an aircraft destined for an unidentified location.

‘Stop dehumanizing immigrants,’ say netizens

Reacting to her death, several X users called for justice and punishment for the culprits.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On