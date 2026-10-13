‘Why wasn’t he arrested?’: Social media erupts after protester punched at Trump’s Ohio rally

Social media users condemned violence at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio. Videos appeared to show protester being punched by a rally attendee while being escorted from the venue. The incident unfolded during Trump’s rally for Republican Sen. Jon Husted and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday, just weeks before the midterm elections. Videos from Donald Trump’s Youngstown campaign rally sparked widespread outrage after a protester was punched by a rally attendee. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS)

Trump was in Youngstown to campaign for Republican candidates in closely contested Ohio races. The rally is part of a campaign swing through battleground states ahead of Election Day where Trump seeking to energize Republican turnout in key Senate contests.

Outside the venue, protesters gathered to oppose Trump’s visit, while supporters packed the Covelli Centre for the campaign event. The disruption inside the arena briefly interrupted Trump’s speech before security escorted the protester away.

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What happened during the Youngstown rally? Multiple videos shared on X showed a protester wearing a shirt calling for the release of the “Epstein files." The protestor was seen interrupting the even after which a conversation broke out. One clip appeared to show a man striking the protester.

Another clip shared on X showed the woman in a similar “Release the Epstein Files” shirt as security personnel moved individual toward an exit.