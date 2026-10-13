‘Why wasn’t he arrested?’: Social media erupts after protester punched at Trump’s Ohio rally
Videos from Donald Trump’s Youngstown campaign rally sparked widespread outrage after a protester was punched by a rally attendee.
Social media users condemned violence at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio. Videos appeared to show protester being punched by a rally attendee while being escorted from the venue. The incident unfolded during Trump’s rally for Republican Sen. Jon Husted and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday, just weeks before the midterm elections.
Trump was in Youngstown to campaign for Republican candidates in closely contested Ohio races. The rally is part of a campaign swing through battleground states ahead of Election Day where Trump seeking to energize Republican turnout in key Senate contests.
Outside the venue, protesters gathered to oppose Trump’s visit, while supporters packed the Covelli Centre for the campaign event. The disruption inside the arena briefly interrupted Trump’s speech before security escorted the protester away.
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What happened during the Youngstown rally?
Multiple videos shared on X showed a protester wearing a shirt calling for the release of the “Epstein files." The protestor was seen interrupting the even after which a conversation broke out. One clip appeared to show a man striking the protester.
Another clip shared on X showed the woman in a similar “Release the Epstein Files” shirt as security personnel moved individual toward an exit.
According to footage widely circulated online, Trump continued addressing the crowd during the disruption. However as the protestor was being removed from the arena, he referred to the protester as a “fat guy” and joked, “Oh he has to go on a diet. He’s a fat guy. Got to go on a diet fast, we all do.” Videos also showed Trump urging security to remove the protester before resuming his speech.
HT.com could not independently verify all videos shared on social media.
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Social media questions police response
The incident quickly gained traction on X, where users questioned why the alleged assailant did not appear to be removed from the venue in the videos.
One X user commented under the video and wrote, "Why didn’t the @youngstownpolice arrest the POS throwing punches?”
Another viral reaction from a user said, “All political violence comes from the left! – MAGA while punching a woman in the face."
A third user wrote, “These monsters hit women while the President watches. This is abhorrent conduct.”
Political commentator Brian Krassenstein posted that it was “so sickening” to watch a protester allegedly punched while Trump “eggs it all on and makes fun of the guy’s weight.”
“This is Trump’s America,” he wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More