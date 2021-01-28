US will join nuclear deal if Iran complies with provisions: Tony Blinken
The United States is ready to rejoin the Iranian nuclear deal and start negotiations with it only if Tehran joins and complies with its provisions, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said on Wednesday.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popular as the Iranian nuclear deal, was one of the key foreign policy achievements of the Obama-Biden Administration. The Previous Trump Administration withdrew from it.
“With regard to Iran, President (Joe) Biden has been very clear in saying that if Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing and then we would use that as a platform to build, with our allies and partners, what we called a longer and stronger agreement and to deal with a number of other issues that are deeply problematic in the relationship with Iran,” Blinken said.
“But we are a long way from that point. Iran is out of compliance on a number of fronts,” he said.
With regards to how the US would engage in this issue if Iran decides to come back into compliance, Blinken said the administration will build a strong team of experts and bring to bear different perspectives on the issue.
“One of the things that I feel very strongly about is that in any of the issues we’re engaged on, in any of the issues that we’re tackling and that our foreign policy has to confront, that we are constantly questioning our own assumptions and premises, that we do not engage in groupthink, that there is as much self-criticism and self-reflection as we get from, appropriately, the outside, whether it’s from you or whether it’s from people who disagree with the policies we’re pursuing,” he said.
“So I think you can expect to see that as we move forward both with regard potentially to Iran and, for that matter, to just about any other issue we tackle,” Blinken said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English Covid-19 infections starting to fall, but prevalence still high: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden takes sweeping measures to curb climate change, vows job creation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In multiple messsages, Joe Biden warns Beijing over expansionism
- That stance was echoed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who told Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi on Saturday that the contested islands were covered by the US-Japan Security Treaty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
- The department did not cite any specific plots, but pointed to “a heightened threat environment across the United States” that it believes “will persist” for weeks after Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK high streets are emptying at the fastest pace on record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US will join nuclear deal if Iran complies with provisions: Tony Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US-China can work together on areas like climate change: Tony Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African variant: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some US states to ease coronavirus restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to stop recommending political groups to users
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Boris Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Families of Covid-19 victims in Wuhan say they are being silenced
- Scores of relatives have banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from Wuhan officials who they blame for mishandling the outbreak that tore through the city one year ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin to let H-1B spouses work
- The reversal comes as a huge relief for a community that had lived with mounting uncertainty after former President Donald Trump’s administration sought to take away their work authorisation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former ISI chief Asad Durrani in touch with RAW since 2008: Pakistan
- Durrani has faced problems from Pakistan’s military establishment since he co-authored the book The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace with former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US leaders dial Indian counterparts; talk cooperation in defence, Indo-Pacific
- In an introductory telephone call from US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin to Rajnath Singh, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and the strategic partnership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox