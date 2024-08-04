Viral Turkish shooter reacts to his ‘hitman’ memes at Paris Olympics: 'Looked calm, but…'

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, who became a social media sensation for his 'hitman style' at the Paris Olympics, responded to his newfound fame, saying this stance made him feel most comfortable and stable. Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec's relaxed style at Paris Olympics created buzz.(Anadolu news agency)

A former officer of the Turkish Gendarmerie, Dikec teamed up with Sevval Ilayda Tarhan to win silver in the mixed team 10-metre air pistol event on Tuesday.

Dikec commented on the buzz his style created, saying, "I never expected it to create such a stir. We just got into our shooting positions and made our shot. Every shooter has a stance suitable for their own anatomy. My stance was where I felt most comfortable and stable. Although we looked calm outside, there was a storm inside," Anadolu news agency reported.

Yusuf Dikec becomes social media sensation

What caught everyone's attention was the 51-year-old's casual attire and shooting style at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. While most shooters wore visors, chunky ear defenders, and shooting lenses to enhance focus, Dikec wore a yellow ear plug, normal glasses, and a jersey that looked like a regular t-shirt. He even fired with his other hand in his pocket, adding to his nonchalant charm.

Reflecting on his viral moment, he said, "People sometimes say, 'It's so easy, you won a medal with your hands in your pockets.' But there's 24 years of work and effort behind that medal. I train six days a week for 4-5 hours a day. I wish it was gold, but we still achieved a lot."

'My daughter, my motivation'

Dikec also shared a personal note about his daughter, Başak. "My only asset in the world, my source of life, is my 9-year-old daughter Başak. Talking to her the day before the competition motivated me positively. Normally, I don't answer my phone to stay focused, but hearing from her was special."