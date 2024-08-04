Viral Turkish shooter reacts to his ‘hitman’ memes at Paris Olympics: 'Looked calm, but…'
Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, responds to the buzz around his style at Paris Olympics 2024. 'I didn't expect such a reaction," he said.
Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, who became a social media sensation for his 'hitman style' at the Paris Olympics, responded to his newfound fame, saying this stance made him feel most comfortable and stable.
A former officer of the Turkish Gendarmerie, Dikec teamed up with Sevval Ilayda Tarhan to win silver in the mixed team 10-metre air pistol event on Tuesday.
Dikec commented on the buzz his style created, saying, "I never expected it to create such a stir. We just got into our shooting positions and made our shot. Every shooter has a stance suitable for their own anatomy. My stance was where I felt most comfortable and stable. Although we looked calm outside, there was a storm inside," Anadolu news agency reported.
Yusuf Dikec becomes social media sensation
What caught everyone's attention was the 51-year-old's casual attire and shooting style at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. While most shooters wore visors, chunky ear defenders, and shooting lenses to enhance focus, Dikec wore a yellow ear plug, normal glasses, and a jersey that looked like a regular t-shirt. He even fired with his other hand in his pocket, adding to his nonchalant charm.
Reflecting on his viral moment, he said, "People sometimes say, 'It's so easy, you won a medal with your hands in your pockets.' But there's 24 years of work and effort behind that medal. I train six days a week for 4-5 hours a day. I wish it was gold, but we still achieved a lot."
'My daughter, my motivation'
Dikec also shared a personal note about his daughter, Başak. "My only asset in the world, my source of life, is my 9-year-old daughter Başak. Talking to her the day before the competition motivated me positively. Normally, I don't answer my phone to stay focused, but hearing from her was special."
